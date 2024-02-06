SA roads’ state of emergency: MEC looks on as ambulance sinks in KZN pothole [Watch]

A video of the MEC of Transport in KZN watching people struggling to pull an ambulance out of a massive pothole, has gone viral.

MEC of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal Sipho Hlomuka has been trending after an ambulance got stuck in front of him on a road in Westville. Images: Photos: X/@ZANewsFlash and Gallo Images

The massive gaps in KwaZulu-Natal’s road maintenance plan were starkly obvious when the province’s MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, was recently caught on video looking on as an ambulance was rescued from a pothole in Westville.

The former KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance (Cogta) MEC was trending for all the wrong reasons as the video clip went viral with X users expressing their shock and disgust at the too familiar scene on our country’s pothole-ridden roads.

WATCH: Efforts to free ambulance from pothole…and the MEC

WATCH: Even Sipho Hlomuka, the MEC for Transport in the province is shocked. Hlomuka is also a top official of the ANC in the province.

The incident follows three months after Hlomuka outlined in an October media briefing the progress made with regards to flood repair infrastructure projects, as well as departmental interventions in addressing pothole patching and improving the road network.

MEC tries to ‘patch up’ his image

After the video was shared on Saturday, the MEC could be seen trying to “patch up his image” by actively participating in the provincial transport department’s pothole patching programme in the Abaqulusi Local Municipality. Take a look…

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka and the Department of Transport officials today led an inspection on the pothole patching programme progress on P34/4 as part of the rollout of infrastructural projects on P34/4, P404, P221 and P271 in…

Man in India revived after ambulance hits pothole

While potholes endanger people’s lives in South Africa, it seemingly saves lives in India…

According to a Times Now News report, an 80-year-old man who was declared dead by medical personnel was revived when the ambulance he was being transported in, hit a pothole.

“Darshan Singh Brar allegedly owes his life to a pothole. The man had not been feeling well for several days, so one of his grandsons decided to take him to a hospital near his home. He was diagnosed with a severe chest infection which also took a toll on his pre-existing heart condition, and despite doctors’ best efforts, he was pronounced dead after four days on a ventilator.”

According to Oddity Central, his grandson who was watching over his grandfather’s body, saw the 80-year-old man move his hand after the ambulance hit a deep pothole.

He quickly checked for a pulse and, sensing one, alerted the driver to take them to the nearest hospital. When Brar arrived at the hospital, he was breathing and had a heartbeat and blood pressure.

His family have labelled the incident a miracle and are hoping for a full recovery.

