Ladysmith floods: Death toll expected to rise as search for bodies continue

The Bellspruit River burst in Ladysmith banks on Christmas eve, submerging homes, damaging infrastructure and washing away vehicles

Police Search and Rescue officials on the ground at the Ladysmith floods. Photo: Saps

The number of people who lost their lives in flash floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Christmas Day has risen to 21 with the number of victims of the disaster expected to rise.

This after rescue workers recovered three more bodies following the devastating flash floods on Christmas Day.

The bodies were recovered near the Klip River area in Ladysmith where the banks of the river burst.

Heavy rains resulted in the Bellspruit River – which runs under the Mbonontathu bridge bursting its banks on Christmas eve, submerging homes, damaging infrastructure and washing away vehicles.

Search continues

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an unconfirmed number of four victims are still outstanding and to continue with the search operations.

“The Mobile Command Post will move further downstream today (Saturday) to facilitate the deployment of rescuers. Police will provide further updates as and when new recoveries are made

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on Friday said the Msimango family from Roosboom, who were severely affected, reported six family members missing, but all of them have since been recovered.

Condolences

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has extended her condolences to all the grieving families

Sithole-Moloi commended the unwavering commitment demonstrated by the Search and Rescue teams that have been tirelessly working on the ground since Christmas Day.

“We appreciate that the discovery of more people was the result of the concerted effort made by our law enforcement agencies, which mobilised resources and personnel from different cities.

“While this is an immense tragedy, we hope that it will bring some comfort to the families who have lost their loved ones, as they can now proceed with the necessary funeral arrangements and find closure in this tragic incident,” she said.

Sithole-Moloi also urged all family members not to delay reporting their missing loved ones.

“This will greatly assist in the mobilisation of search teams and allow us to get support from the various organisations we collaborate with on disaster matters,” Sithole-Moloi said.

More rain

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather alerts for three provinces including KZN with heavy rain expected in other parts of the country for this weekend.

Saws said thunderstorms, damaging and strong winds, as well as disruptive rains, will lash the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Free State.

In April last year, floods ravaged KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in one of the worst disaster in the country’s history with a total of 448 people losing their lives while tens of thousands were displaced following the floods and landslides.

