KZN Floods: Mop up operations begin as death toll rises to seven

By Faizel Patel

Mop up operations are being coordinated with municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal following heavy rains and flooding which has claimed the lives of seven people.

At least seven people have died after storms, including a tornado, battered the province.

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said the death toll resulting from the flash floods rose from four on Thursday to seven after three bodies were discovered along the Umbilo River in the eThwekwini Municipality.

“Houses in eThekwini metro bore the brunt of the devastation, with approximately 70 houses completely destroyed and a further 110 houses partially damaged. This has affected a total of 552 people, leaving 151 individuals homeless,” the department said.

Preliminary report

A preliminary report indicated extensive damage to road infrastructure, electricity, sewer systems, and housing. Many houses also suffered roof damage, collapsed walls, and flooding.

Environmental impact

The department said the environmental impact of the heavy rains has resulted in pollution at the Blue Lagoon Beach in Durban, caused by debris from the Umgeni River.

“The department, in partnership with eThekwini, is facilitating the cleaning of the beach, which may temporarily lead to its closure. No reports have been received thus far regarding the affected business sector.

“To aid in the recovery efforts and restore normalcy, state institutions such as Eskom have been mobilised to assist in repairs. Eskom, along with the Municipal Electrical Department, has been activated to restore power to the affected areas,” it said.

Climate change

The department added that municipalities and sector departments are currently conducting assessments to determine the magnitude of the damages and identify necessary interventions.

“As KwaZulu-Natal, we are experiencing firsthand the true effects of climate change during the winter season,” the department said.

