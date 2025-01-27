PICS: The sad state of the unhygenic, broken, and dirty Vaal Dam waterfront

The Metsimaholo municipality has promised to clean up and repair the Vaal Dam Waterfront following criticism from the DA and local residents.

Garbage and filth flood the Vaal Dam Waterfront, with Metsimaholo local municipality officials apparently claiming it is not their duty to clean it up.

Residents of Oranjeville in the Free State have long fought for any service delivery in the area, complaining the once beautiful spaces overlooking the popular dam now resemble a dump that no one wants to visit.

The Vaal Dam Waterfront is filled with litter.

The DA in the province has joined the fight urging the municipality to implement weekly rubbish bin cleaning to prevent overflow and litter accumulation.

‘Improve cleanliness’

It also demanded upgraded toilet facilities, with the current ones falling into disrepair due to vandalism.

Public toilets are broken.

According to the DA, the unsanitary state of the Waterfront is a dark cloud over Oranjeville’s tourism industry, which is a major draw for fishermen who travel far and wide to enjoy the picturesque waterfront.

However, the neglected state of the waterfront may scare off potential visitors, dealing a blow to the town’s tourism income and tarnishing its reputation.

“The DA will continue to hold the Metsimaholo municipality accountable, ensuring it meets its constitutional obligations to provide essential services to the community,” Councillor Louis van Heerden said.

Municipality to implement infrastructure assessments

Speaking to The Citizen, spokesperson Dr Gino Alberts said the municipality has sent a team to clean up the area.

“As part of our response plan, the municipality is already coordinating efforts to deploy cleaning teams to address the immediate concerns of waste management and sanitation,” he added.

Cleaning team at work. Picture: Supplied.

The municipality will initiate infrastructure assessments to identify necessary repairs and prioritise work to restore and improve the facility’s condition.

“While we cannot provide an exact timeline for the completion of all interventions at this stage, we are working diligently to address the urgent aspects as quickly as possible,” he said.

Alberts apologised for any inconvenience these challenges may have caused visitors and residents.

“Your concerns are valuable to us, and we welcome further engagement as we implement these improvements.

“Thank you for your understanding and support as we resolve this matter,” he concluded.

