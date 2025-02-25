Lesufi shares update on R500m AngloGold Ashanti Hospital scandal

Health and infrastructure contracts awarded to refurbish the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital were declared unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi revealed that seven officials have been dismissed over the controversial AngloGold Ashanti Hospital refurbishment project.

Lesufi made the announcement during his 2025 State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Tshwane on Monday night.

The premier was under pressure to provide details on the project after the DA in Gauteng demanded answers over the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital refurbishment scandal.

Disciplinary process

The DA questioned the reinstatement and subsequent firing of officials implicated in the project.

Lesufi said the provincial government welcomed the outcome of the disciplinary process against the officials.

“We are determined to enhance our prevention, detection, investigation, and resolution procedures, emphasising the institutionalization of clean governance.

“To this end, we welcome the findings of the disciplinary process that was initiated against nine Gauteng Department of Health and Infrastructure Development officials who were suspended for irregularities over the awarding of contracts for the refurbishment of the Anglo Ashanti hospital in 2022,” Lesufi said.

ALSO READ: DA demands answers from Lesufi over R500m AngloGold Ashanti Hospital scandal

Officials charged

Lesufi revealed that of the nine officials charged, seven were dismissed.

“We have unleashed the SIU to recover the money that was misused by these people.”

Earlier this month, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) investigated and revealed that Health and infrastructure contracts awarded to refurbish the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital were declared unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.

The hospital’s refurbishment initially had a budget of R50 million. However, this ultimately soared to R500 million, leaving the hospital abandoned and stripped.

Lifestyle audits

Lesufi also revealed that the SIU last year conducted lifestyle audits on senior officials such as HODs in Gauteng departments and CEOs of entities

The results found that three HODs failed the lifestyle audits.

Lesufi said the provincial government has requested the SIU to conduct further audits on the HODs’ close relatives and friends to determine the extent of non-disclosure. He said all MECs underwent lifestyle audits.

“We are now taking the lifestyle audits to the next level. All officials that are working with tenders and contracts are going to be subjected to these lifestyle audits. Already, 2 184 of them have filled all the necessary documents, and we are awaiting the outcome of these lifestyle audits.”

Lesufi said the Gauteng Provincial Government has a total of 2184 Supply Chain Management posts that have been filled, adding that 279 have already been security vetted, while 1,905 have applied and are awaiting feedback.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Sopa 2025: Lesufi outlines plan to tackle province’s 13 key challenges