Gauteng Sopa 2025: Lesufi outlines plan to tackle province’s 13 key challenges

R2.5 billion has been allocated by the National Treasury to build 18 new schools in Gauteng.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has detailed how the provincial government is addressing 13 major challenges affecting the province in his 2025 State of the Province Address (Sopa).

Delivering the speech in Tshwane, Lesufi outlined the government’s service delivery commitments for the year ahead.

Lesufi’s Gauteng Sopa: A focus on growth

Lesufi emphasised that the provincial government will align with the five-year Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP), prioritising inclusive growth, job creation, poverty reduction, and building an ethical, capable state, as outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Highlighting economic progress, he pointed to the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ), which, he said, did not exist five years ago.

“Where we are now was nothing but an open space,” Lesufi stated.

He explained that hosting this year’s Sopa at TASEZ was intentional, aiming to challenge those who are “pessimistic and gloomy” about the province’s progress.

“We are ready to tell our story to prevent people from defining us. When they say nothing is happening and nothing is working in this province, we want to bury that debate to say where we are; we have 8 000 people that were unemployed three years ago. Today, they are working.”

According to Lesufi, the intergovernmental and multi-sectoral partnership at TASEZ has resulted in over R26 billion in investment and the creation of more than 8 000 jobs, including 3 300 permanent positions.

Additionally, 229 small, micro, and medium enterprises (SMMEs) have already benefitted from R1.7 billion in procurement opportunities, with targeted support for women, youth, and entrepreneurs with disabilities.

He also announced plans to expand the project.

“Phase 2, which will start from next month, will attract R6.1 billion in private-sector investment and R3.95 billion from government partnerships.”

The expansion is expected to generate an additional 6 150 jobs.

Gauteng’s 13 major problems

Lesufi acknowledged that Gauteng faces 13 pressing issues, including water shortages, cable theft, non-functional traffic lights, potholes, crime, the rapid expansion of informal settlements, electricity challenges (load shedding and load reduction), gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), drug abuse, inadequate healthcare services, a shortage of schools, failing infrastructure, deteriorating central business districts (CBDs), and unemployment.

“We have to reverse the impact of what I term G13 problems if we are worthy of being called government.

“If we can’t resolve these 13 problems, then we have no right to claim that we are a government based on the will of the people,” he said.

While apologising “wholeheartedly” to Gauteng residents for the ongoing water issues, Lesufi assured them that the government is taking action.

“This is unacceptable. We must intervene decisively and call for accountability for those that are failing us. We can’t claim to be a smart province, and we still subject our people to this Stone Age problem.”

He attributed the water crisis to vandalism and power-related failures affecting two major pumping stations.

In response, he announced that City Power would assume control of the Eikenhof pumping station, while Eskom would take over the Emfuleni pumping station immediately.

“It is these power failures that has created problems in our province.”

To address these challenges, Lesufi revealed that a war room has been established, bringing together all municipalities to monitor, resolve, and safeguard the province’s water supply.

“As we move forward, we are preparing all municipalities to receive a large water supply from the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, set for completion in 2028.”

Cable theft and infrastructure issues

On the issue of cable theft and vandalism, Lesufi reported significant enforcement actions, including the closure of 1 079 non-compliant scrap yards, 593 illegal spare shops, and 149 tyre shops.

As a result, 716 owners and operators have been arrested and prosecuted.

Additionally, he said more than 400 traffic signals across the province have been identified for urgent replacement.

The Gauteng government has allocated a dedicated budget and team to ensure the repairs and replacements are carried out immediately.

“We will unleash an intelligent traffic system that will be tamper-proof and will immediately alert if somebody is tampering with our traffic lights.”

Lesufi noted the poor state of roads in the province, citing potholes as a major issue.

He announced that the provincial government will resurface and upgrade key routes, including the Golden Highway, Malibongwe Drive, Garsfontein Road, and major interchanges in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

“For the next two years, we are going to target major intersections so that the problem of potholes in our province can be resolved.”

Crackdown on crime

Lesufi revealed that law enforcement has identified 442 crime kingpins responsible for some of Gauteng’s most serious offences, including cash-in-transit (CIT) heists, kidnappings, hijackings, contract killings, ATM bombings, blue light gangs, and business robberies.

Of these, 50 have already been arrested.

“Within the next six months, we are on the tracks of the remaining numbers.”

He assured residents that authorities are closely monitoring the suspects around the clock.

“The net is gradually closing on all these criminals. When the music changes, so does the dance.”

The premier reported that law enforcement has demolished more than 6 600 illegal shacks, emphasising that the government now considers the erection of informal structures in CBDs, towns, and townships a crime against the state.

“We now have a standing court order to evict these mkhukhu mafias.”

Gauteng’s energy infrastructure

Lesufi claimed that Gauteng has made an unprecedented investment of over R1.2 billion in energy infrastructure, beneffiting more than 43 400 households and reducing the impact of load shedding.

“Together with Eskom and City Power, we replaced a total of 643 transformers that were not working in our townships and municipalities.”

“We want to continue to change these transformers before winter hits so that there is no community that is in darkness because their transformers have broken down.”

Healthcare and education outlined in Lesufi’s Gauteng Sopa

Lesufi revealed that government is close to meeting its target of converting 40 clinics into 24-hour service facilities.

So far, 38 clinics are operational around the clock, with most having a full-time doctor as part of the National Health Insurance (NHI) pilot project.

To ensure uninterrupted healthcare services, the premier indicated that all Gauteng clinics have transitioned to solar power.

Additionally, ICU wards have been refurbished at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, and Jubilee District Hospital.

He added that R2.5 billion has been allocated by the National Treasury to build 18 new schools in Gauteng.

Furthermore, Lesufi announced that Langlaagte will soon be home to what he described as the country’s “biggest” new mall.

The shopping centre will feature 2 400 square metres of retail space and is set to open in May or June, bringing “fresh life” to Johannesburg’s CBD.