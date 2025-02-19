DA demands answers from Lesufi over R500m AngloGold Ashanti Hospital scandal

The DA wants an explanation on why officials implicated in the bloated hospital project were reinstated.

A picture of the incomplete construction work at the AngloGold Ashanti hospital in the West Rand. Picture: DA

The DA in Gauteng is demanding answers from Premier Panyaza Lesufi over the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital refurbishment scandal.

Earlier this week, the DA questioned the reinstatement and subsequent firing of officials implicated in the project.

The refurbishment of the hospital initially had a budget of R50 million. It ultimately soared to R500 million, leaving the hospital abandoned and stripped.

Meanwhile, taxpayers were left to bear the financial burden.

Officials found guilty

Nine senior officials from the health and infrastructure departments were suspended for 33 months on full pay.

According to DA Gauteng Scopa member Alan Fuchs, these officials were later found guilty of “misleading their principals, abdicating their professional responsibilities, and unlawfully appointing contractors”.

‘Assault on accountability’

Fuchs criticised the Gauteng Health Department’s handling of the matter, calling it “a direct assault on accountability and good governance”.

He questioned why the officials were reinstated before their disciplinary hearings were concluded, only to be dismissed afterwards.

“Premier Panyaza Lesufi must explain why these individuals were allowed to return to work before their names were cleared. Instead, they were fired later, highlighting a chaotic and unprincipled approach to consequence management.”

Fuchs also highlighted inconsistencies between government departments. He noted that while the health department reinstated officials, the department of infrastructure development maintained a stricter stance.

“This inconsistency between government departments erodes public trust and raises concerns about political interference in disciplinary processes,” he added.

Government responds to allegations

However, speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, Gauteng Provincial Government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the reinstatement followed legal procedures.

“The law instructs us how long must a person remain suspended before they are charged,” he explained.

Mhaga denied any political or administrative pressure, stating: “There were no discrepancies”.

Furthermore, Mhaga emphasised that the disciplinary enquiry determined the officials’ fate. “The recommendations of [the] SIU are being implemented,” he added.

Regarding financial recovery efforts, he said: “The litigation process is underway on companies involved.”

