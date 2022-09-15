Letter denying Mnangagwa’s request to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is fake, says embassy

Citizen Reporter

The UK embassy in Zimbabwe has flagged a letter purporting to be from the royal family denying Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s request to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as fake.

This follows social media posts making fun of the Zimbabwean president for being “rejected” by the royal family.

The letter, supposedly written on behalf of King Charles III thanks Mnangagwa for the message of condolences and later explains why he is not needed at the funeral.

“President Mnangagwa’s request cannot be granted as it goes against the restrictions including those of travel that the United Kingdom has in place with regards to many of the Zimbabwean leadership and those connected to them. There are also reports of non adherence with respect to human rights occurring in Zimbabwe,” reads the letter.

It further mentions “good international relations” as another reason for his rejection.

While social media had fun mocking the Zimbabwean president over the letter, the UK embassy in the country said the letter was fake.

“President Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The letter below is fake,” said the embassy on Thursday.



The letter below is fake. pic.twitter.com/cGIGPzIpin— UKinZimbabwe (@UKinZimbabwe) September 15, 2022



The letter below is fake. pic.twitter.com/cGIGPzIpin— UKinZimbabwe (@UKinZimbabwe) September 15, 2022

Mnangagwa will join President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to travel to London on Saturday for the funeral after a meeting in Washington with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday.

The Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September, with over 2 000 guests expected to attend.

According to the BBC, other world leaders who have accepted invitations include Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron are also expected to attend.

Those who did not make the cut include Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan due to the UK not having full diplomatic relations with the countries, reported the BBC.

Russia reportedly did not receive an invitation either, while North Korea has been invited to only send an ambassador, and not the head of state.

Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday following a long battle with ill-health since spending a night in hospital last October.

