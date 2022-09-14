IN PICS: The Queen’s procession – 14 September 2022

The procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP)
Blues and Royals, a unit of the Household Cavalry (top) and Household Division Foot Guards prepare at Buckingham Palace in central London on 14 September 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, to Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort (L) and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Pallbearers from The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards prepare to carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London on 14 September 2022, to Lie in State following a procession from Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP)
(L/R): Britain’s King Charles III, The Princess Royal and Prince Andrew march behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on 14 September 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)