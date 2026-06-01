Lights out for these areas as City Power warns of week-long outages across Joburg

'Customers are also encouraged to unplug appliances during the interruption period to avoid possible damage when power is restored.'

Residents and businesses across multiple Johannesburg districts face scheduled electricity interruptions from Monday, 1 June to Saturday, 7 June 2026, as City Power carries out critical maintenance on ageing infrastructure.

Why your lights will go out this week

City Power’s General Manager of Public Relations and Communication, Isaac Mangena, says the scheduled outages are part of a broader effort to keep the city’s electricity network functional and safe.

“The planned interruptions form part of ongoing work to strengthen, maintain and improve the reliability and stability of the electricity network,” said Mangena on Monday.

He added that the timing is particularly significant as winter sets in.

“These maintenance activities also assist in protecting the network during periods of high demand, especially as colder weather conditions place additional pressure on electricity infrastructure,” Mangena said.

The maintenance spans six days and affects suburbs stretching from Alexandra and Edenvale in the east, to Randburg and Roodepoort in the west, and as far north as Midrand.

Alexandra and surrounds first affected

The week’s outages begin on Monday with three separate outages in the Alexandra Service Delivery Centre area.

The Sebenza Substation will affect a broad sweep of eastern Johannesburg suburbs in two overlapping windows – from 8.30am to 12.30pm and again from 9am to 1pm – covering areas including Far East Bank, Longlake extensions, Westlake Estate, Longmeadow, Ashworth, Founders Hill, and Edenvale Hospital, among others.

A third, longer outage runs from 9am to 5pm at the Gresswold Substation, affecting Wynberg, Kew, Bramley, Glenhazel, Lombardy East, Linksfield North, Silvamonte, Crystal Gardens, and Rembrandt Park, among other suburbs.

Inner city and Randburg residents affected

Tuesday brings the most widespread disruptions of the week, with four separate outages hitting the Inner City Service Delivery Centre via the Sebenza Substation, as well as a lengthy shutdown in Randburg.

Observatory North, Bruma, Bezuidenhout Valley, Dewetshof, Cyrildene and Kensington will lose power from 10am to 1pm.

Norwood, Orange Grove, The Orchards, Sydenham, Houghton South, and Linksfield will be affected from 9.30am to 1.30 m.

Two further outages run from 11am to 3pm, with one covering Yeoville East, Bellevue East, Houghton West, and surrounding streets, and another affecting Bezuidenhout Valley North, South, and Central.

Randburg and Roodepoort on the list

Meanwhile, Olivedale, Northriding, Bryanston Ext 3, Jukskei Park, Sonneglans, and Strydom Park in the Randburg SDC area face a full eight-hour outage from 9am to 5pm.

Thursday, 4 June sees the Randburg Substation offline from 9am to 5pm, with Mintek, Bromhof, Boskruin, Ferndale, Northwold, and Strydom Park all losing supply for the day.

On Friday, 5 June, the Roodepoort SDC’s Wilro Park Substation will go down from 8am to 4pm, affecting Wilro Park, Helderkruin and Roodekrans.

Midrand CBD closes out the week

The final scheduled outage takes place on Saturday, 6 June, when the Midrand SDC’s CBD Switching Station will be shut down from 9am to 5pm.

Bond Street, Exchange Street, Market Street, parts of Pretoria Road, Diagonal Street and Grand Central Boulevard are all in the affected zone.

What to do if you’re affected

Mangena noted the inconvenience the week’s programme would cause.

“City Power acknowledges the disruption these planned interruptions may cause and appreciates the patience and cooperation of customers as this essential work is undertaken to improve the reliability, safety and stability of the electricity network,” he said.

Mangena urged customers to remain cautious even after a scheduled outage window ends.

“Customers are advised to treat all electricity supply points as live at all times during the interruption period, as supply may be restored earlier than anticipated,” he said.

He also warned residents to protect their appliances: “Customers are also encouraged to unplug appliances during the interruption period to avoid possible damage when power is restored.”