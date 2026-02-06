News

Home » News

Lights out in Joburg CBD after building fire 

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

6 February 2026

11:24 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Residents reported hearing a loud bang around 2am and seeing a large blaze.

Lights out in Joburg CBD after building fire

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) attend to a building fire near Bree Street, Johannesburg, on 6 February 2026. Picture: Supplied/ Johannesburg Emergency Management Services

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Major areas, Braamfontein, Parktown and Newtown are experiencing power outages after a building fire erupted from a transformer failure. 

A fire broke out early Friday morning at the corner of Bree and Harrison Streets near the License Hall Lofts building, cutting power to the Johannesburg CBD.

Newtown, parts of Parktown, Braamfontein, Bree West, Bank City, Ferreirasdorp, parts of the Johannesburg CBD, and Marshalltown is affected.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang around two in the morning, seeing a large blaze out through a window.  

Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters responded shortly after 4:30, evacuated the building, and successfully extinguished the fire at around 7 this morning.

No one sustained injuries in the blaze.

EMS is currently still on scene doing damping-down operations to prevent any re-ignition.

“Smoke is still visible,” said Khumalo.

He said initial observations indicate the fire originated on the ground floor of the sixteen-storey building and did not spread to other floors.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena confirmed that a feeder tripped at Bree substation at two in the morning. 

RELATED ARTICLES

“From a preliminary external assessment, it appears that only one transformer has been affected by the
fire,” he said.

Investigations ongoing

City Power has paused its investigation until EMS clears the area for entry.

“The Bree Substation will remain switched off until the investigation [has] been completed,” said Mangena. 

“Restoration of supply will only commence once it is confirmed that it is safe to do so.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Fire Johannesburg CBD (Joburg) Power Outage substation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Thabo Bester claims his escape is just an ‘allegation’ in another court rant
Courts Court exposes futility of Anele Mda’s appeal against Mbalula: ‘No sound, rational basis’
News ‘Humble, respectful and romantic’ – Saps Brigadier on her relationship with Matlala
Crime Attempted hit on Wiandre Pretorius implicated at Madlanga commission
Weather Will the skies behave? Gauteng’s weekend forecast

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News