Murder accused Limpopo comedian Livhuwani Madadzhe’s sentencing for fraud delayed again

The sentencing of Limpopo comedian Livhuwani Madadzhe has once again been delayed, after fresh interlocutory applications stalled his fraud case.

On Friday, Madadzhe appeared before the Limpopo High Court in Thohoyandou, where he was expected to be sentenced.

This follows his guilty plea to two counts of fraud last year.

The charges date back to 2017, when Madadzhe allegedly faked his mother’s death to fraudulently claim a funeral policy payout.

Sentencing proceedings have been repeatedly postponed due to a series of legal complications.

Madadzhe is currently representing himself after his legal representatives withdrew from the case in December 2025, citing non-payment of fees.

In addition, the accused has launched several applications in both the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) and the high court.

He has approached the ConCourt to challenge the high court’s earlier decision to revoke his bail following his guilty plea.

Madadzhe has also applied for the reconsideration of the revocation of his R50 000 bail by the high court.

Bid for judge’s recusal

Another major issue delaying the case is Madadzhe’s application for the recusal of Judge Thogomelani Tshidada from the fraud matter after accusing him of bias.

Last May, Tshidada recused himself from a separate case involving Madadzhe, in which the accused faces three additional charges — murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.

These charges stem from the 2023 killing of Madadzhe’s partner, Lindelani Nengovhela, whose body was discovered in a water-filled pit toilet at his home in Mangondi Sidou village near Thohoyandou.

While Tshidada returned to preside only over the fraud case, Judge Matsaro Violet Semenya was appointed to handle the remaining charges.

SABC News has previously reported that Madadzhe’s case has been delayed on several occasions due to allegations that he attempted to submit sick notes to avoid attending court proceedings.

The issue came to light after a doctor reportedly alerted the court to concerns surrounding the authenticity of the medical excuses.

Courtroom exchange over judicial fitness

During Friday’s proceedings, Madadzhe argued that Judge Tshidada should not continue presiding over the fraud case, citing the judge’s earlier recusal.

“This honourable court says that the sentencing in respect of count one and two shall proceed before a judicial officer who shall be seized with the trial remaining charges from which this honourable court has recused itself from.

“I’m still standing waiting for a new judge. Now, when this honourable court came back again, it’s against the law because it’s in violated section 165 of [the Constitution],” he told the court.

Madadzhe further contended that revocation of bail was “not necessary”.

However, Tshidada reportedly ruled that Madadzhe had failed to provide sufficient grounds for the reinstatement of his bail.

The judge further indicated that the fraud proceedings cannot continue until the ConCourt has made a ruling on the pending application.

“That application suspends anything or rather compels me to stop continuing with your matter and allow the status quo to remain until the superior court decide otherwise or confirm my judgment and findings,” Tshidada said.

The court subsequently postponed the fraud matter to 13 February.

