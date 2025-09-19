Courts

Thembekile Letlape murder: Pastry Princess’ killer avoids life sentence

Members of Letlape’s family wept in court after the sentence was handed down.

Sibusiso Zitha celebrity chef Thembekile Letlape stabbing

Sibusiso Zitha appears at Johannesburg High Court on 28 August 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Sibusiso Zitha has escaped a life sentence for the murder of his partner, and well-known ‘Pastry Princess’, Thembekile Letlape.

On Friday, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg handed Zitha a 15-year prison term.

Letlape — the daughter of ActionSA MP Kgosi Letlape — was fatally stabbed by Zitha at her Fourways home more than a year ago, in the presence of their 10-year-old child.

The deadly incident unfolded in May 2024, during an argument while Letlape was preparing food.

Zitha later confessed to stabbing Letlape seven times with two knives. He was found guilty by Judge Shanaaz Mia in July.

On Friday, Mia ruled that a 15-year sentence was appropriate, noting that Zitha had admitted and shown remorse for the killing.

Members of Letlape’s family wept in court after the sentence was handed down.

