Return of the alcohol curfew? Limpopo police propose closing liquor stores early

A year after a midnight alcohol curfew was lifted in Limpopo, the province’s police have proposed closing liquor stores early.

The suggestion was made by Deputy Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers at a Limpopo liquor affairs stakeholders’ engagement session this week.

According to The Department of Social Development, alcohol consumption is the third-largest contributor to death and disability, after sexually transmitted infections and violence, in South Africa.

Scheepers added that alcohol was the leading contributor to various crimes in Limpopo.

“The statistics are alarming. Rapes, assaults, murders, domestic violence, child abuse, road fatalities, and attempted murders are frequently linked to alcohol consumption, both within and outside licensed venues.

“Now is the time to rethink our approach. The amendment of the liquor regulations offers us an opportunity to balance the interests of the business community with the well-being of our residents.”

Close liquor stores early

Among his suggestions was to adjust liquor store closing times.

“We should examine the possibility of earlier closing times for liquor outlets to minimize the post-closing influx of patrons on our streets, enabling our police to focus on preventing crime in our communities,” Scheepers argued.

He said dialogue between liquor outlet owners and community members would foster mutual respect and understanding, as would educational campaigns on responsible drinking and the social responsibilities of business owners.

No disturbances during exams

Scheepers said stricter noise control measures must be enforced to ensure that music and patron behaviour “do not disrupt the peace and quiet that every community deserves, particularly during critical periods such as examinations”.

Liquor contributes billions to SA GDP

A study by the Drinks Federation of South Africa shared at the event revealed “the Liquor industry contributed R226.3 billion or 3.6 % to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product”.

“The alcohol industry boasts a sizeable claim to the number of employed South African citizens. It provides jobs to more than 500,000 employees in the country and proudly contributes R215.5 billion in households’ income.”

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Tshitereke Matibe said these economic contributions should not exempt liquor sellers from accountability.

“As we embark on this journey to navigate the legislative bottlenecks of the liquor industry, let us remember that the true measure of progress is not only in economic terms but also in how well we balance growth with responsibility.”

Liquor curfews: Been there, done that

The department implemented an alcohol curfew in the province last year, sparking outrage from restaurant owners, and liquor traders.

It was challenged by the National Liquor Traders Association and later lifted by the High Court in Polokwane.

The ruling allowed alcohol to be sold until at least 2 am.

Speaking to The Citizen last month, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition Media Director Bongani Lukhele said the days and hours when alcohol can be sold should be regulated.

“The [curfew] issue has not been researched, however, there are trading hours implemented and its strict enforcement might assist to address this challenge”.

Additional reporting by Oratile Mashilo