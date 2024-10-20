Education

Matric exams: Don’t protest at schools, education minister Gwarube pleads with communities

Nearly 900,000 students will sit for their matric final exam from Monday.

Siviwe Gwarube: Seven provinces will not be able to afford education budgets in 2028

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Nearly 900,000 students will sit for their matric final exam from Monday, with the education department saying it is ready.

882,000 students will write in government schools and facilities, while 16,400 learners will write IEB exams.

70 part-time monitors have been hired to oversee high-risk centres to “prevent irregularities like group coping or leaking of exams”, said minister Siviwe Gwarube at a briefing on Sunday.

“Please stay off Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to minimise distractions during these critical times,” she told students.

‘Please don’t protest’ during matric exams

She told communities to give matrics “the support they require”.

“These are important exams for our learners and we want to make sure there are no disruptions. No protest action at school, no protest action in our communities. So we can insulate our learners from outside disruptions as much as possible.

“We are also pleading with parliament, legislatures, and councils that oversight visits be minimised during this time. This is a big moment for our matriculants. We want to make sure they write in peace.”

This is a developing story

