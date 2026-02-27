Local singer set for big stage at Loftus derby

Young Pretoria performer gears up for unforgettable rugby derby show after winning singing competition.

A local artist’s wildest dream will come true when she performs at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow during the rugby derby between the Bulls and the Sharks.

Carmen van Tonder, who matriculated in 2019 from Hoërskool Overkruin, said going from performing at karaoke nights at pubs to Loftus Versfeld was a once-in-alifetime opportunity.

“It’s going to be the biggest platform I have performed on yet. Since I was a little girl, I’ve wanted to be a singer. And I initially thought it was going to be difficult in South Africa,” she said.

Van Tonder moves from karaoke nights to performing before thousands

In July last year, Van Tonder entered the Padstal Sing Star competition in Pretoria and was the overall winner.

“Shanil Managroo was one of the judges and said the Bulls will be bringing in the winner to perform at one of their games at Loftus,” said Van Tonder.

“I am so excited and a little bit nervous about Saturday.”

“But it’s more excitement than nerves, I think it’s going to be a performance not to miss. I am wearing a couture dress and there are dancers from a dance school. It’s going to be a big performance,” she said.

First single released in March

Van Tonder is working on her first single, Oorlog (War), which will be released in March.

“I started singing karaoke and after winning the competition, I decided to pursue a career in performing full-time,” she said.