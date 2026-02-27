Bulls v Sharks: Both teams say it’s all about the top eight

The Sharks have brought six Springboks into their starting XV while the Bulls hope to reinstate their 'Loftus fortress'.

Despite the prospect of lifting the SA Shield, both the Bulls and Sharks insist their priority is securing a United Rugby Championship top-eight spot when they meet at Loftus on Saturday (5pm).

The Bulls are eighth on the overall table and the Sharks 10th, but the Durban side lead the SA Shield by a single point.

Victory in Pretoria should seal it for the Sharks – unless the Lions beat the Stormers with a bonus point and a significant points difference swing at Ellis Park earlier in the day.

It would be their second SA Shield title after last year’s maiden triumph.

Sharks want points at Loftus

The Bulls still have an outside chance. They would need to beat the Sharks and then the Stormers at Loftus next week, collecting at least one bonus point across those fixtures, to stay in contention.

The Sharks have bolstered their ranks after last week’s 34-22 defeat to the Lions, recalling six Springboks to the starting XV.

Their greater objective, however, is climbing the URC standings. A win could see them leapfrog the Bulls and potentially overtake the ninth-placed Ospreys, who face Ulster.

Coach JP Pietersen said a play-off spot was crucial.

“It would be big if we win the game,” he said. “We are 10th on the log now and we see every game as important. Last week we were disappointed not to get any points.

“We want to make the top eight, so it will be a good challenge for us to get points at Loftus. On top of that, if we can get a good win that would be important.”

Pietersen welcomed back captain André Esterhuizen and prop Ox Nché, while Aphelele Fassi misses out with a shoulder injury.

Siya Kolisi, Grant Williams and Ethan Hooker remain under Springbok-mandated rest protocols.

The Sharks coach added that moving fringe players such as Fez Mbatha, Hanro Jacobs and Phatu Ganyane to the bench was part of squad rotation.

Bulls out to make right after defeat in Durban

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee said his side had used the break well and described their narrow 31-24 win over Boland – despite fielding 12 Springboks – as a timely “wake-up call”.

“The opportunity is there [to win the SA Shield]. But I think internally in our culture, we’re just trying to focus game by game,” Coetzee said.

He said the Sharks had their number in Durban, where the Bulls went down 21-12 at Kings Park, and they were “looking to rectify” that result.

After three home defeats in a row, Coetzee said the Bulls were looking to reinstate their “Loftus fortress” tag, where they have a 4-2 win record against the Sharks in the URC.