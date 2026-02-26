Sharks target SA Shield as six Boks return to starting XV

The Sharks have a second and chance to secure the URC's SA Shield after last week's defeat to the Lions.

The Sharks have seemingly thrown everything into their final United Rugby Championship local derby, coming against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

André Esterhuizen leads a potent side with six Springboks re-entering the starting line-up, as the Sharks hope to secure their second-ever SA Shield in the tournament after last year’s maiden triumph.

With one point more than the Lions, a win should see them through, provided the Lions don’t beat the Stormers with a bonus point and huge points difference.

Sharks name their strongest team

The match follows the Sharks’ 21-12 victory over the Bulls at Kings Park in the first leg, in December. The Bulls, however, have stated their desire to restore their ‘Loftus fortress’ tag.

The Sharks also come from a 34-22 defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park, where the Sharks could have won the SA Shield with a game to spare.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen welcomed back Springboks Ox Nché, Vincent Koch, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jordan Hendrikse, Makazole Mapimpi and Esterhuizen to the starting line-up as he looks to provide leadership and experience to his team against the old foe.

Replacements Fez Mbatha and Hanro Jacobs are set to earn their 50th caps for the Durban union.

Sharks starting XV

Ox Nché Eduan Swart Vincent Koch Jason Jenkins Emile van Heerden Tino Mavesere Vincent Tshituka Phepsi Buthelezi Jaden Hendrikse Jordan Hendrikse Makazole Mapimpi André Esterhuizen (Captain) Jurenzo Julius Edwill van der Merwe Jaco Williams

Replacements