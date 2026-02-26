Rugby

Sharks target SA Shield as six Boks return to starting XV

26 February 2026

The Sharks have a second and chance to secure the URC's SA Shield after last week's defeat to the Lions.

André Esterhuizen and Ox Nché Sharks

André Esterhuizen and Ox Nché return for the Sharks in their final URC derby, played against the Bulls at Loftus. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Sharks have seemingly thrown everything into their final United Rugby Championship local derby, coming against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

André Esterhuizen leads a potent side with six Springboks re-entering the starting line-up, as the Sharks hope to secure their second-ever SA Shield in the tournament after last year’s maiden triumph.

With one point more than the Lions, a win should see them through, provided the Lions don’t beat the Stormers with a bonus point and huge points difference.

Sharks name their strongest team

The match follows the Sharks’ 21-12 victory over the Bulls at Kings Park in the first leg, in December. The Bulls, however, have stated their desire to restore their ‘Loftus fortress’ tag.

The Sharks also come from a 34-22 defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park, where the Sharks could have won the SA Shield with a game to spare.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen welcomed back Springboks Ox Nché, Vincent Koch, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jordan Hendrikse, Makazole Mapimpi and Esterhuizen to the starting line-up as he looks to provide leadership and experience to his team against the old foe.

Replacements Fez Mbatha and Hanro Jacobs are set to earn their 50th caps for the Durban union.

Sharks starting XV

  1. Ox Nché
  2. Eduan Swart
  3. Vincent Koch
  4. Jason Jenkins
  5. Emile van Heerden
  6. Tino Mavesere
  7. Vincent Tshituka
  8. Phepsi Buthelezi
  9. Jaden Hendrikse
  10. Jordan Hendrikse
  11. Makazole Mapimpi
  12. André Esterhuizen (Captain)
  13. Jurenzo Julius
  14. Edwill van der Merwe
  15. Jaco Williams

Replacements

  1. Fez Mbatha
  2. Phatu Ganyane
  3. Hanro Jacobs
  4. Corné Rahl
  5. Thomas Dyer
  6. Ross Braude
  7. Siya Masuku
  8. Yaw Penxe

