‘The belief is there’: Bulls on a high before Stormers clash

Captain Marcell Coetzee said four consecutive wins have given the Bulls confidence ahead of the business end of the season.

The Bulls believe their perseverance during a rough patch has paid off at the right time, heading into the crunch part of the season.

The Pretoria union struggled after a good start to the year, and suffered seven defeats in a row to fall out of the United Rugby Championship top eight.

But a change of coaching personnel, return of Springboks and adjustment to new coach Johan Ackermann’s methods saw the Bulls secure a win against Pau that booked them a spot in the Champions Cup last 16 against Glasgow Warriors, and then win three in the URC to move back into play-off contention.

Their wins over the Lions (52-17) and Sharks (41-12) in the last two games were especially impressive, coming with a collective 15 tries to four.

Four victories in a row show the Bulls are peaking at the right time with just seven regular-season matches left in the URC, and possible further Champions Cup play-offs on the cards.

Now, they just need to hold onto their form.

Bulls ‘feel a sense of purpose’

Captain Marcell Coetzee said while the Stormers are coming to Loftus on Saturday afternoon in juxtaposing form, after three consecutive defeats, and four losses in five games, they are all the more dangerous and still have “dangers all over the park”.

The loose forward warned of the Cape side’s X-factor players, but at the same time spoke of the determination in the Bulls camp.

“We knew it would take time for players to adapt to the coach’s system. One win would give us momentum. We stuck to the plan and believed that it would,” Coetzee said of the Pau win in France.

Players lifted by consecutive victories

He said Ackermann had instilled a culture of pride at the club. The character they showed off the field was just as important as their performances on it.

“All players have a role and feel a sense of purpose,” Coetzee explained. He said they never lost faith in their coach in the dry spell.

“I think the belief is there. The confidence of the previous two games helps you to develop to be a better player for the coming weeks.

“But all in all it’s a buy-in from the whole group. Guys want to work hard for each other. They want to do it for each other. Once you serve a purpose bigger than yourself, the reward will come.”

The Bulls have only won two out of 11 URC matches against the Stormers, and only one out of four at Loftus.