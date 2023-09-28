One killed, two arrested as shootout closes M1 highway

One police officer sustained a gunshot wound and is recovering in hospital.

One suspect has been killed and two others arrested in a shootout with police following a cash-in-transit heist on the M1 south just before the Booysens off-ramp.

It is understood heist took place just after 5pm on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the security guards had just picked up money from various outlets and were on their way back to their base when they were disarmed and the cash van bombed.

Shootout

Mathe said the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

“Gauteng police immediately operationalised information and maximum resources were mobilised. Vigilant members attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the Johannesburg Flying Squad traced the suspects at 20:20 on the M1 south just before the Booysens off-ramp.

“A shootout ensued with the suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Quantum. One suspect was certified dead at the scene while two others were apprehended. Three rifles were recovered, cash and two cellphones have been seized,” Mathe said

Mathe said two empty cash bags, as well as implements used in armed robberies were found in their getaway vehicle.

“A manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects.”

Police commended

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS) , Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili has commended the swift reaction by Gauteng police for tracing and apprehending the

“Well done to the team for the swift reaction, we continue to deal decisively with serious and violent crime in various provinces, we continue to take down syndicates and groups involved in these crimes, either they surrender or we will continue to hunt and take them down. A speedy recovery to our member who is in hospital,”said Mosikili.

Police said in the past week, 10 158 suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder and armed robberies.

“Operation Shanela continues to register commendable progress. Since it’s inception on 08 May 2023 , 155 970 suspects have been arrested,” Saps said.