M23 accuses DRC govt attempting to ‘torpedo’ peace talks

A M23 soldier stands at the Coltan mining pits in Rubaya on March 5, 2025. Picture: Camille Laffont / AFP

Rwanda-backed armed group M23 on Sunday accused the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government, which it has been fighting in the country’s east, of trying to “torpedo” direct talks scheduled in Angola.

The spokesman for the M23 and the Congo River Alliance (AFC), a political-military alliance of which the M23 is a member, accused the DRC government of using fighter jets and drones to bomb densely populated areas in recent days.

“This deadly escalation… demonstrates the Kinshasa regime’s intent to sabotage the long-awaited dialogue,” Lawrence Kanyuka said in a post on X.

AFP could not verify the allegations made by the M23, and the DRC government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kanyuka in his statement “acknowledges receipt” of Angola’s invitation to “direct dialogue” scheduled for Tuesday in Luanda with the DRC government.

Calls for ceasefire ignored?

Angolan President Joao Lourenco called on Saturday for a ceasefire starting Sunday at midnight, an appeal to which no party has responded.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has so far refused to attend talks with the M23 group, which has made rapid inroads into eastern DRC since the beginning of the year with the backing of Rwandan troops.

But following a visit by Tshisekedi to Luanda this week, “direct peace negotiations” were announced, starting Tuesday.

Tina Salama, a spokeswoman for Tshisekedi, told AFP late Sunday: “A delegation from the DRC will travel to Luanda on Tuesday at the invitation of the mediator to hear what they have to say.”

She gave no details of its composition, nor whether it would engage in direct talks.

Conflict

Since January, the major cities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Goma and Bukavu, a region rich in natural resources and close to the Rwandan border, have fallen under M23’s control.

UN experts say the M23 is supported by approximately 4,000 Rwandan soldiers.

