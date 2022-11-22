Mabuza convoy crash: Bodyguard who died identified

Citizen Reporter

The bodyguard who died after Deputy President David Mabuza’s convoy was involved in an accident at the weekend in Middelburg, Mpumalanga has been identified.

Mabuza’s motorcade crash

Warrant Officer Thomas Shongwe died on Sunday when one of the vehicles forming part of the deputy president’s motorcade overturned.

Shongwe was attached to the Presidential Protection Service (PPS).

Two other occupants that were in the same vehicle as him included a 50-year-old captain who is still in critical condition in hospital and a 44-year-old warrant officer who was discharged from hospital.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said Shongwe survived by his wife and three children.

The 56-year-old was born and bred in Nelspruit and had 31 years in the Saps.

Shongwe joined the Saps in 1991 as a student constable and for the duration of his service, he was attached to the Division: Protection Security Services (PSS) where he served as an in-transit VIP protector.

From 1994 to 2018, Shongwe was responsible for rendering protection services to the office of the premier in Mpumalanga. He was later transferred to the PPS component from 2018 to date, where he served as a close protector for Mabuza.

Culpable homicide probe

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said a culpable homicide investigation was opened to determine the circumstances surrounding the cause of Sunday’s accident.

“The death of the member is not only a great loss to the organisation but also the community at large. He has been described by his immediate commanders as a quiet, punctual, committed and disciplined member who served his country with distinction.

“On behalf of the SAPS management, we offer our condolences to his family and loved ones and also wish the injured members a speedy recovery”, said Masemola in a statement.

Russia trip

According to a News24 report, Mabuza was enroute to OR Tambo International Airport to catch a flight to Russia when his motorcade was involved in the deadly accident on Sunday.

Two sources who spoke to the news website said Mabuza was heading to Russia for a four-day trip in his personal capacity. The trip is said to be part of his frequent travels for medical treatment.

Sunday’s accident was the second accident involving Mabuza’s official motorcade.

In July, Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident on the N1 in Midrand, Johannesburg. Two officers were injured in that crash.

At the time, the deputy president was not travelling in the motorcade.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

