Student cop killed during training accident

Citizen Reporter

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched an investigation after a student police officer was killed during a training session in Limpopo on Sunday.

The incident

The incident happened at the Thabazimbi Tactical Academy, IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said.

“It is alleged that the new recruits were undergoing tactical and combat training when the student officer was accidentally killed,” said Suping.

The complete outcome of the investigation will be announced once concluded, she said.

While they conduct an internal investigation, the matter was referred to the IPID, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola said.

Psychological support

A team of psychologists, social workers and chaplains from the Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) have been sent to provide psychosocial support to the family and those affected, police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said.

“General Masemola has pledged the organisation’s full cooperation and support to the IPID investigation,” said Mathe.

The incident was an unfortunate one, Masemola said.

“This is an unfortunate incident. We request space to conduct a thorough investigation to be able to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. We pledge our full support to the family of the deceased and all affected”, said Masemola.

