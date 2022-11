While Police Minister Bheki Cele has been silent on the plight of a destitute ex-KwaZulu-Natal SA Police Service (Saps) former captain – owed a pension by the state for 32 years of service, including a decade as an underground Crime Intelligence agent, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) yesterday undertook to probe the matter. String of successful investigations Retired due to ill-health, the former policeman, who cannot be named or have his photograph taken for fear of reprisals, has been behind a string of successful investigations into the siphoning of public funds by corrupt officials at the SA Revenue Service...

While Police Minister Bheki Cele has been silent on the plight of a destitute ex-KwaZulu-Natal SA Police Service (Saps) former captain – owed a pension by the state for 32 years of service, including a decade as an underground Crime Intelligence agent, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) yesterday undertook to probe the matter.

String of successful investigations

Retired due to ill-health, the former policeman, who cannot be named or have his photograph taken for fear of reprisals, has been behind a string of successful investigations into the siphoning of public funds by corrupt officials at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

Despite highlighting the dangers of being taken out of a safe house and staying at home without bodyguards, the Saps has failed to beef up security around the former police officer.

GEPF weighs in

Having last week promised “to find the letter” dated 7 November, 2022, addressed by the former policeman to the minister, Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba could not respond to requests for comment, with the GEPF maintaining the problem could lie with the Saps.

GEPF spokesperson Karabo Moiloa said: “Our payments department will follow up with the Saps. In most cases, the GEPF sends back to employers submitted forms not fully completed. The fault could lie with his former employer.”

The former policeman sought interventions in letters to the public protector, Crime Intelligence collection head, Saps national commissioner and Cele.

32 years of service

In one of several letters appealing for help from government departments, he wrote: “I wish to bring to your attention the failure to pay my pension. I am an ex-police captain, having joined Saps in 1989. I tendered my resignation in 2021 and my service came to 32 years.

“I resigned due to severe illness, with comorbidities and according to my doctor, my life expectancy was at zero. I had several meetings with my family and commander Colonel D Zulu – coming to a decision to resign.”

Incorrect details

Before his resignation, he “noticed I had two pension numbers and my identity number was incorrect, with reflected years of service at Saps also not correct”.

“As I was working with the provincial Crime Intelligence commercial and financial section, I informed my immediate commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Botha. He advised me to write to the Saps Agent Programme in Pretoria, because it was their responsibility to rectify the matter. For years, I worked as an agent undercover operative.

“I have written several times to government for help, from 2019. But this was in vain, because there was no feedback. It was only on 27 September, 2021 when I received a letter titled: ‘Confirmation Resurfaced/Redeployed’.

“This letter indicated a successful merging. While I was happy, little did I know hell was yet to come. I signed the letter, e-mailed it back and informed my section commander Colonel D Zulu I can resign. When I checked my salary slip my pension number was still incorrect.”

NOW READ: Ex-Saps employee embroiled in pension battle after 32 years of service

– brians@citizen.co.za