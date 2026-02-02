News

Madibeng mayor's bodyguards due in court for shooting of Air Force sergeant

By Marizka Coetzer

2 February 2026

Madibeng mayor's bodyguards due in court for shooting of Air Force sergeant

Two bodyguards of the mayor of the Madibeng local municipality, Douglas Maimane, are due to appear in court after they allegedly shot dead an SA Air Force sergeant in front of his wife in Mabopane, near Pretoria, last week.

Michael Swanton’s wife Stephanie said his death was unnecessary.

She said a memorial service would be held for her 36-year-old husband at Air Force Base Swartkop on Wednesday.

A Swanton family member, speaking anonymously for fear of being targeted, said the family was struggling to come to terms with his death.

“It’s hard to put into words, the family is struggling to process the reality.”

The family member said Swanton’s children, aged two and four, will never have the opportunity to know their dad.

“He was the youngest of three and leaves behind two sisters.

“One of his sisters flew in from London to attend his memorial. All they do is cry. He was close to his parents, hence, they are finding it difficult to find peace.”

The family was told to stay away from the suspects’ first appearance in court to avoid the possibility of them saying they were being intimidated.

“We were told to stay away, otherwise the accused can say we intimidate them. But why can’t we comment if asked?”

