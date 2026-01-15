VIP protection: Nearly R2.5bn projected to keep Ramaphosa and ministers safe

In addition, the police spent nearly R370 million on operations during the 2023 national shutdown.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has revealed that nearly R2.5 billion could be spent on VIP protection services for the president and his Cabinet ministers in the 2026/2027 financial year.

In a written parliamentary reply, Cachalia indicated that R2.2 billion (R2 291 016 000) was spent on VIP protection for government officials during the 2024/2025 financial year by the South African Police Service (Saps).

He indicated the expenditure for VIP Protection and Security Services (PSS) and Presidential Protection Services (PPS) capabilities was R1.2 billion (R1 214 238 000) and R1 billion (R1 076 778 000) respectively.

PSS provides VIP protection for ministers, deputy ministers, international dignitaries, delegations, and other office-bearers, while PPS covers the president, deputy president, and other identified individuals.

Current spending on VIP protection and future projections

Cachalia revealed that R1.4 billion (R1 417 816 000) was spent on static protection services in the same period.

Of this, R1.2 billion (R1 297 302 000) went towards PSS static protection and R85 million (R85 069 000) to PPS static services.

At least R35 million (R35 445 000) was spent on security for traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

In the current 2025/2026 financial year, total expenditure on VIP protection stands at R1.5 billion (R1 519 461 000), with R790 million (R790 120 000) spent on PSS VIP and R729 million (R729 341 000) on PPS VIP protection services.

For static protection in the same year, a total of R971.7 million (R971 759 000) was spent.

This includes R883.3 million (R883 329 000) for PSS static services, R64 million (R64 136 000) for PPS static protection, and R24.3 million (R24 294 000) for traditional leaders in KZN.

Projected spending for 2026/2027 could see R2.4 billion (R2 460 351 000) allocated to VIP protection services and R1.6 billion (R1 600 562 000) for static protection.

Saps spent over R300 million on 2023 national shutdown

In a separate parliamentary reply, Cachalia revealed that the Saps spent nearly R370 million on operations during the 2023 national shutdown organised by the EFF.

The EFF-led protests on 20 March 2023 called for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load shedding.

More than 80 people were arrested for public violence ahead of the shutdown, while 24 300 tyres were confiscated.

“The mobilisation of the Saps was a proactive measure to protect all citizens in the country and maintain the rule of law,” Cachalia said.

“Measures had to be put in place to protect the rights of protesters to protest while at the same time allowing all citizens to go about their business.

“As the threat of widespread protest action had been made, inclusive of threats to close down major roads and businesses, the Saps was required to put in place measures to maintain peace and protect the citizens of South Africa and their property.”

Breakdown of expenditure

Cachalia explained that Saps members receive certain benefits when deployed away from their normal place of work or for extended hours.

He revealed that of the total R368 million (R368 050 731), at least R306.3 million (R306 354 286) went towards overtime remuneration, R50.9 million (R50 973 901) for meals, R10.4 million (R10 496 008) for travel and subsistence expenditure, and R226 526 (R226 526) for miscellaneous payments.

