North West father appears in court for murder of two sons

The bodies of the two toddlers were discovered near a river, with visible injuries.

The case against a North West father who was arrested in connection with the murder of his two sons has been postponed to 17 March for a formal bail application.

Afentseng Motlhanke, 35, made his first appearance in the Groot Marico Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, following his arrest on Sunday.

He faces two counts of murder for the deaths of one-year-old Reabetswe Masiangwa and three-year-old Lesedi.

Bodies of toddler brothers discovered near river

Motlhanke’s arrest comes after the brothers’ lifeless bodies were discovered next to the river at the Skuinsdrift-Tshwaro Farms near Groot Marico.

When police arrived at the horrific scene, they found that the children had sustained multiple injuries, police regional spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Morake, said on Tuesday.

“Emergency and medical rescue services were summoned to the scene, and both brothers were declared dead,” Morake said in a statement.

She said initial information received indicated that Motlhanke had allegedly collected the children from their grandmother while their mother was attending church.

There was also an indication that the boys’ mother and father had an argument before the incident, during which the accused allegedly threatened to kill the children.

The father was traced on Sunday, 8 March, with the assistance of members of the local community.

North West top cop highlights consequences of domestic violence

Acting provincial commissioner of the North West, Major General Ryno Naidoo, welcomed the arrest and commended the swift collaboration between the police and the community that led to the suspect’s arrest.

He said the deeply disturbing incident was a painful reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence.

Naidoo urged any person in a violent relationship or community member who is aware of such a relationship to speak out and get help from their local police station, court, social workers, church leaders and/or community leaders.

