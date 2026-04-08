‘It may be a coincidence’: TMPD chief tries to explain away dodgy multi-million-rand invasion tender

Yolande Faro dismissed the suggestion that she may have neglected her responsibilities as TMPD chief.

Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) chief Yolande Faro has come under scrutiny after admitting she had no prior knowledge of key service-level agreements (SLAs) linked to a multi-million-rand land-invasion tender.

Faro wrapped up her testimony before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on Wednesday, 8 April, where allegations of corruption and procurement irregularities within the metro police and the City of Tshwane took centre stage.

The controversial tender, aimed at preventing illegal land occupation and demolishing unlawful structures, was advertised in August 2024 and awarded in October 2025.

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Eight companies secured contracts, including El Shaddai Security Services, Gubis 85 Solution and Ngaphesheya Construction Projects – the latter linked to police sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s brother.

The project commenced in November 2025, with companies collectively receiving R10.7 million (R10 733 802.72) by January this year.

Ngaphesheya alone was paid R2 million (R2 028 154.32), despite allegations that its bid did not meet compliance requirements.

TMPD chief grilled over land invasion tender agreements

Faro told the commission she was on leave when the SLAs were signed in January 2026.

The agreements were signed by TMPD deputy chief of police for asset protection and security services, Revo Spies, who was acting in her position at the time.

She testified that she had neither reviewed drafts nor received details of the appointed service providers before the agreements were finalised.

According to Faro, she only became aware of the SLAs after returning to work.

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Commissioner Sandile Khumalo described the situation as a “red flag” and “worrying”, questioning how high-value agreements could be concluded without the department head’s knowledge.

“I can’t believe that when you are on leave, people can do as they please, and you come back and say, ‘because I was on leave, I wash my hands of what happened’.

“You don’t stop being chief of police because you are on leave,” Khumalo said.

Faro, however, explained that the drafting of SLAs falls under the legal and financial departments.

“It’s not that I am abdicating my responsibility, but I did not receive the service-legal agreement before I went on leave. That is the fact, and that is the truth,” she said.

Watch Madlanga commission below:

Evidence leader Mpilo Sikhakhane suggested that Faro might be perceived as having neglected her responsibilities as TMPD chief, given her apparent lack of awareness of multi-million-rand SLAs.

Faro rejected this claim.

“I do not accept that comment,” she remarked.

‘I don’t want to speculate’

Faro insisted that, once procurement is completed, the responsibility for drafting SLAs lies with the finance and legal teams.

She added that senior TMPD management does not play a direct role at that point, and any “gaps” in oversight should be considered by the commission in its final recommendations.

She emphasised her cautious approach to signing official documents, saying she refuses to approve agreements without proper review.

“I refuse to sign even if you say to me, it’s the last day,” Faro said, adding that she tells officials, “Your lack of planning is not my emergency.”

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She further testified that she does not know why there was an urgency to sign the SLA during her absence.

“No, I wouldn’t know that. It can be a coincidence… but I don’t want to speculate.”

When asked whether she was happy with the SLAs having gone through the documents, Faro told the commission she trusted the acting chief’s judgement.

“I was satisfied that he has signed and he has checked it.”

WhatsApp messages spark wider probe

The commission also heard that investigations are underway following the emergence of WhatsApp messages allegedly linking Nkosi, suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi and suspended TMPD deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini to interference in procurement processes.

Faro labelled Nkosi’s alleged involvement as “unacceptable”, pointing out that, as a police officer, he is not employed by the City of Tshwane.

“It is very, very worrying that he could give guidance or he could actually prefer companies.”

Faro confirmed that a broader investigation is now examining whether proper supply chain management (SCM) procedures were followed across multiple tenders.

“This investigation is not going to be overnight.

“However, it’s not going to be something that we want to drag on for five years because we are dealing with this on a daily basis. The investigation is quite huge and wide.”

She added that the entire “food chain and value chain” would be scrutinised.

“The SCM policy is very, very clear. So definitely there will be consequences, I promise you that.”

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