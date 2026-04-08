Tshwane lacks full vetting policy for officials, TMPD deputy chief tells Madlanga commission

Some senior TMPD officials have refused to be vetted by the SSA.

The City of Tshwane does not yet have a comprehensive vetting policy requiring officials to undergo full security vetting, according to Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) deputy chief of police Sean Bolhuis.

Bolhuis testified before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

His appearance followed that of TMPD chief Yolande Faro, who concluded her evidence earlier.

Faro told the commission she holds a top secret security clearance valid until 31 December 2030 after it was recently renewed.

However, she conceded that several of her deputies do not possess the State Security Agency (SSA) clearance required for senior roles.

Security clearance not a lawful requirement

Bolhuis confirmed that he too holds top secret clearance certificate, which is due to expire in December 2026.

He told the commission he has already begun the renewal process.

Bolhuis argued that all officials – particularly senior leadership – should be compelled to undergo vetting within the TMPD, which employs 3 626 officers and 235 administrative staff.

“It’s not a lawful requirement yet in the city, although it should be,” Bolhuis said.

He pointed out that while the Tshwane council has laid “building blocks”, a formal, enforceable vetting policy has not yet been implemented.

“Although all high-level positions in the City of Tshwane, when advertised, it’s now a requirement that you avail yourself for vetting purposes for security clearance,” Bolhuis said.

TMPD officials without security clearance

The deputy chief expressed concern that some senior officials have resisted undergoing vetting by the SSA, despite the sensitive nature of their roles.

“In the metro police itself, I am a deputy chief of police. Your senior management of the metro police must be vetted.

“If I had a way to force it through, I would, as I’m also the chief of staff, which I will explain later.

“But it is cumbersome for me to think, and I won’t mention names, that certain senior officials refuse to get themselves vetted,” Bolhuis said.

He added: “I immediately availed myself for vetting because it is required for me in my position when I deal with sensitive information, not only internally in the department but also in the City of Tshwane and also IGR [inter-governmental relations] levels.”

Bolhuis indicated the issue is currently being “addressed” within the municipality and the TMPD.

Watch the Madlanga commission below:

TMPD deputy chief clarifies vetting process

Bolhuis told the commission that routine screening processes are already conducted within the department to determine eligibility for security clearance, but these fall short of full vetting.

“It’s also commonly known as vetting, but it’s not a full vetting. It’s just security clearance.

“That process is ongoing on a yearly basis where we check for criminal and illicit records against members within the department and certain members in the city when so requested by the city manager.”

He explained that full vetting by the SSA is more detailed, involving scrutiny of an individual’s financial standing, personal history and lifestyle.

“The vetting I’m referring to is a full vetting done by, in our case as a municipality, by State Security Agency and it is a part lifestyle audit, financial check, proper vetting, your whole history, all your girlfriends, all your boyfriends, all your ex-wives, all those things.

“They check it all and then you’re either cleared or you’re not cleared,” he said.

Bolhuis stressed that full vetting has not yet been codified in municipal policy.

“It’s not in formal policy yet by the city, but it should be.”