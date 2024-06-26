ActionSA won’t be signing up to GNU, says Mashaba after ANC meeting

ActionSA believes that a Government of National Unity will weaken the opposition.

ActionSA has insisted it won’t join the ANC-proposed Government of National Unity (GNU) as negotiations between political parties take shape.

Currently, 10 parties have signed the GNU statement of intent in order to form a government at the national level.

This is after no party received an outright majority in the 2024 general elections.

While Rise Mzansi, the United Democratic Movement (UDM), and Al Jama-ah were added to the fold over the weekend, the African National Congress (ANC) has been attempting to persuade other political formations to join the GNU.

ActionSA is among other parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ActionSA and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party that have declined the ANC‘s invitation.

ActionSA snubs GNU

In a statement, ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba confirmed that his party met with the ANC to discuss South Africa’s future.

Although the meeting was “cordial”, Mashaba reiterated ActionSA’s stance on not joining the GNU.

“The ANC took ActionSA through the statement of intent behind the self-titled Government of National Unity and it was recognised that many of the principles contained in the document are sound principles notwithstanding that many of those principles lend themselves to divergent interpretations.

“In response to the efforts to establish a grand coalition, ActionSA acknowledged the imperative for a responsible governing arrangement bringing stability to the country but indicated that it would not be signing up to the arrangement,” the party’s statement reads.

Mashaba stated that ActionSA was of the view that a GNU would weaken the opposition and, thus, holding the government accountable.

“We fear that a desire to keep the coalition in power – and retain the privileges and benefits associated with their newfound positions – will come at the cost of accountability when inevitably decisions are made in self-interest,” he explained.

Tension over Cabinet appointments

The ActionSA leader further expressed concern over the reported disagreements about the composition of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-anticipated Cabinet.

According to an alleged leaked letter sent to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula by Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille, the party wants at least 10 Cabinet posts.

The letter includes a demand for the deputy president position, which DA leader John Steenhuisen is reportedly eyeing.

But Mbalula has maintained that the responsibility for assembling the Cabinet rested with Ramaphosa as empowered by the Constitution.

The ANC leader stressed the GNU will not be held to ransom by any party.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has also weighed in on the issue, emphasising that incoming ministers must implement existing policies regardless of their party affiliation.

“Government policy remains as is until changed by the executive.

“Accordingly, in addition to the fact that all ministers act as delegates of the president, any minister appointed for the administration has a duty to implement existing policies,” she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Madonsela highlighted that the GNU statement of intent outlined that parties would require consensus to pass new policies.

“If the statement of intent is retained, it means any new policy cannot be unilaterally passed by any party as clause 19 requires sufficient consensus [60% of GNU parties] to pass new policy.”