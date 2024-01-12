‘We have been able to stabilise our finances’ –ANC says Eluzweni debt settled, gala dinner a success

Ramaphosa's golf day at the Mbombela Golf Club on Thursday was sold out.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Annual Progressive Business Forum Presidential Golf Day at the Mbombela Golf Course in Mpumalanga on 11 January 2024. Picture: African National Congress

Although the African National Congress (ANC) is not yet out of the woods yet, it has managed to meet its financial obligations, says treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa.

“We have been able to stabilise our finances to the extent that we are able to execute our task of managing democracy, monitoring the effectiveness of government and respond to the needs to citizens,” she told Sunday Times.

In the build-up to the party’s 112th birthday celebration on Saturday, the ruling party embarked on fundraising initiatives including the presidential golf day at the Mbombela Golf Club in Mpumalanga on Thursday, followed by the gala dinner on Friday evening.

It cost R500,000 to play with Ramaphosa, with the more affordable options being offered to play with other ANC leaders.

With packages starting from R20,000, it reportedly cost about R250,000 with other ANC leaders such as Ramokgopa, R150,000 for members of the national executive committee, and R100,000 to play with members of the provincial executive.

According to the Progressive Business Forum, the event was sold out.

Kindly be advised that the Presidential Golf Day taking place tomorrow, the 11th of January at Mbombela Golf Club is now fully sold out and we are unable to take more bookings.#PBFPresidentialGolfDay pic.twitter.com/e2dWnbF7K5 January 10, 2024

On Friday evening, the party will host a gala dinner, where people are expected to fork out at least R50,000 for a seat at the table.

According to the publication, one of the 60 tables at the dinner costs R500,000.

The president’s table will no longer be the usual round one, Ramokgopa said, as the party opted for a long table that can be extended.

About 600 guests are expected to attend the event, Ramokgopa told the publication.

At the fundraising dinner, Ramaphosa will give a preview statement.

The ANC January 8 Statement will be taking place in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on the 13th of January 2024.



In a series of build up events, we are hosting the Annual PBF Presidential Golf, Colloquium, Exhibition and Gala Dinner on the 11th and 12th of January 2024. pic.twitter.com/Axpa3bfXDN — Progressive Business Forum (@PBF_officially) January 10, 2024 The events come just days after the ANC settled matters with Ezulweni, a company that took the ruling party to court over its R102 million bill for election campaign materials.

While the ruling party will start its campaign on a clean slate, ActionSA has demanded to know where the ANC found the money for the settlement.

“The notion that this R102 million settlement of its debt should be accepted at face value is offensive to a country that suffers under the impact of decades of greed and corruption,” ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said this week.

However, Ramokgopa says she is not obliged to account to an opposition party.

She told EWN: “I don’t know why I should account to an opposition party. Are they not campaigning? Don’t they have policies to communicate to South Africans? Why don’t they mind their own business and allow us to mind our business?”