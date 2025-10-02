Malema conviction hailed as proof South Africa’s firearm laws work

The EFF leader was found guilty of illegally possessing and discharging a firearm during the party's 2018 birthday celebrations.

The conviction of Julius Malema for the illegal possession of a firearm and illegally discharging it in public has been welcomed by a range of interest groups, some of whom believe it shows that South Africa’s gun laws are effective.

Gun Owners South Africa chair Paul Oxley said the Wits School of Governance report makes it clear that the Firearms Control Act is more than adequate in its current form.

Calls for stronger policing and enforcement

“What is lacking is visible policing. Illegal firearms which are stolen or bought from the police at eight to 10 times the rate that they are stolen from civilians are a problem, particularly with our fluid borders and useless policing,” he said.

Oxley said research shows training doesn’t make people safer, although he personally believes everyone should receive gun training.

“Firearms are actually very simple to operate if you have half a brain. They pretty much only have one control and the trigger, whereas a car is far more complex,” he said.

Firearms Control Act

South African Gunowners Association chair Damian Enslin said more laws don’t create a better state.

It is the enforcing of the law and the provisions that ensure the safety of the general public.

Enslin said for many years the provisions of the Firearms Control Act (FCA) clearly regulate the use and unlawful use of firearms in certain circumstances, including the pointing and discharging of a firearm.

“There are provisions in the Act that should be enforced against all the citizens at all times, no matter who they may be. The role of the police is to enforce all laws and ensure compliance by every single citizen of South Africa,” he said.

Enslin said what the court had done, was enforce legislation that had always been around.

‘No-one is above the law’

“The outcome of the case clearly indicates that no-one is above the law and all citizens should be aware of the FCA,” he said.

National Assembly chair of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron said the firearm legislation was more than sufficient.

“There are certain parts that are, in my opinion, not even necessary,” he said.

Cameron said Malema didn’t own the firearm, it belonged to the security company of his then-bodyguard Adriaan Snyman.

“For a private person to access a semi-automatic assault rifle of any kind, they must go through significant competency tests. It’s a process and you have to obtain that lawfully,” he said.

Cameron said we should be more focused on illegal guns.

“If we look at the global initiative for transnational organised crime, they indicated there are over 3.5 million illicit firearms in circulation in our region, which is massive,” he said.

Guilty verdict welcomed

AfriForum community safety chief spokesperson Jacques Broodryk said a guilty verdict in Malema’s firearm case was a victory for accountability and the rule of law.

He said AfriForum welcomed the Malema ruling, adding justice had finally been served despite years of delays and irregularities in the case.

“This conviction follows the criminal charges AfriForum laid against Malema in August, 2018 .

“The evidence overwhelmingly proved that Malema committed several serious offences under the FCA. The verdict confirms that those who think they are untouchable will eventually be held accountable, no matter how long it takes,” he said.

DA leader John Steenhuisen welcomed the ruling, but added Malema’s conduct outside the court demonstrated his disregard for the values of SA’s democracy.

“At a time when South Africa desperately needs leadership that heals divisions and builds unity, he continues to choose rhetoric that fuels anger and hate,” he said.

