Maloyi takes over as acting North West premier as Maape recovers from surgery

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Nono Maloyi has been appointed acting premier of the province, as Premier Bushy Maape takes some time off to recover after undergoing a minor orthopaedic procedure.

North West

Maape’s spokesperson Sello Tatai said the premier has been advised by doctors to take some time off during his recuperation.

“As a result, Premier Maape has appointed MEC Patrick Dumile Nono Maloyi to act on his behalf in line with Chapter 6, Section 131(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic,” said Tatai in a statement.

He said Maape is due to resume his normal official schedule in the coming weeks.

Maloyi, who was elected the ANC’s provincial chair in August last year, is currently serving as the North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs.

ALSO READ: Nono Maloyi elected new ANC North West chair

The North West has been in the news recently for a number of reasons, including the suspension of the Social Development MEC and the head of the department.

The province has also been struggling with a number of service delivery problems, including poor water and sanitation provision.

Maape suspends Social Development MEC, HOD

Maape last month suspended Social Development MEC Boitumelo Moiloa and the head of the department (HOD), Relebohile Mofokane, for failing to work together.

Maape said the two officials’ inability to work together had placed the department’s service delivery and good governance at risk and had resulted in “near administrative paralysis”.

The MEC for Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation Kenetswe Mosenogi has been appointed as acting MEC for social development.

NOW READ: Dear women of Mzansi: Sisulu comes to Mkhwebane’s defence