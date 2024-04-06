Police find more than 500 rounds of ammunition buried on Northern Cape farm

Police are not ruling out finding more ammunition hidden on the farm.

Some of the ammunition police found on the farm in the Northern Cape. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The South African Police Service (Saps) on Saturday revealed it had found ammunition that had been buried on a farm in the ZF Mgcawu district in the Northern Cape.

The discovery was made on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public.

More than 500 rounds of ammunition found

Police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam said 350 9mm rounds and 200 rounds of LMG calibre ammunition were uncovered.

He added that police members are still searching for more ammunition around the farm.

“The police are not ruling out the possibility of more ammunition and firearms being hidden in the area hence are combing the area with search teams,” said Sam.

No suspects have been arrested.

“Police are requesting for anyone who might have information about the source of this ammunition to contact the police toll free line 08600 10111 or use MySAPS app,” said Sam. “All information received will be treated confidentially.”

Man to appear in court for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a North West man was granted R1 000 bail after appearing in court for the unlawful possession of a firearm, homemade firearms and ammunition.

Fifty-four-year-old Carel Jacobus Van Heerden is expected to reappear in the Christiana Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

Van Heerden was arrested after police searched his house.

“Consequent to the search, ammunition was found in a hole near the kraal. A further search inside the house, led to the discovery of a rifle, home-made firearms and ammunition,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

“It was also established through circulation that the rifle belongs to the late Barend Lambertus Crous of Stellenbosch, Western Cape.”

