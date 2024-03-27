Two more including cop arrested in Mohammed cousins kidnapping

The police sergeant arrested is attached to Letlhabile detectives.

Zahraa and Bataviya Mohammed were brazenly abducted in front of a primary school earlier this month. Picture: X/@Abramjee

Two more people, including a police officer have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and extortion of the Mohammed cousins in Brits, North West.

Zahraa and Bataviya Mohammed were brazenly abducted in front of a primary school earlier this month.

They were found on Monday evening in a house at New Stands in Klipgat.

Police officer arrested

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said a multi-disciplinary team tasked to investigate the Mohammed cousins’ kidnapping, effected two more arrests on Tuesday.

“The suspects include a police sergeant attached to Letlhabile detectives. The team also confiscated a vehicle, which was allegedly used during the commission of the crime.

“The number of arrested suspects remains at six. This after two of the initial six suspects arrested on Monday, 25 March, were cleared and released after thorough interviews,” Mokgwabone said.

ALSO READ: North West cousins rescued after kidnapping ordeal – 7 arrested

Court

Mokgwabone said all six suspects are due to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena welcomed the latest developments, especially the arrest of a police officer, which he said will serve as an indication that no one is above the law and that no stone will be left unturned to ensure alleged perpetrators are brought to book.

“The general reiterated that tarnishing the image of the South African Police Service by unethical employees will not be tolerated,” Mokgwabone said.

Kidnapping

The cousins aged 17 and 19 years old were snatched earlier in March while on their way to school in Hartbeespoort.

In a brazen attack, Zahraa and Bataviya’s car was bumped from the front by a maroon Audi A3, to force it to stop.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the Audi A3 was reportedly stolen in Garsfontein in March this year.

It is understood that two armed men got out of a white Volkwagen Polo GTI and ordered the cousins to get into their car before speeding off.

ALSO READ: Trio accused of killing LGBTQ activist Sam Mbatha found guilty