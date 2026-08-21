Man accused of intentionally infecting girlfriend with HIV released on R2 000 bail

Tears Foundation says people living with HIV should not be stigmatised, noting that the allegations in this case centre on the alleged deception and intentional harm, rather than HIV status itself.

A 47-year-old Boschkop man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly misleading his girlfriend into believing he was HIV-negative and intentionally infecting her during their eight-month relationship.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has now granted the accused R2 000 bail after state prosecutors decided not to oppose his release, confirming that authorities do not consider him a flight risk.

The court ruled that releasing the man served the interests of justice.

Discovered medication triggers police report

Trouble escalated on 26 June, when the 38-year-old complainant discovered antiretroviral (ARV) medication hidden inside her partner’s bag.

When confronted, the accused allegedly disclosed his HIV-positive status and admitted to intentionally transmitting HIV to her, allegedly to prevent her from starting a relationship with anyone else.

The couple had been in a relationship since October 2025.

Following the alleged confession, the complainant underwent testing at a medical facility on 25 July, where healthcare staff confirmed that she had tested positive for HIV.

She reported the situation to law enforcement officials the following day, leading to the accused’s immediate arrest at their shared residence.

Case set for regional court transfer

Legal proceedings will resume shortly as the judicial system prepares to move the case to a higher court.

“The matter was postponed to 27 August 2026 for the determination of a regional court date,” stated National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana on Friday.

Rights advocacy organisation Tears Foundation weighed in on the case, warning that deliberate trickery and health risks in a relationship represent severe emotional and physical abuse.

The group emphasised that domestic violence can involve control, deception and taking away a partner’s ability to make informed and safe choices about their own body, not just physical violence. Tears Foundation also stressed that people living with HIV should not be stigmatised, noting that the allegations in this case centre on the alleged deception and intentional harm, rather than HIV status itself.

The foundation urged anyone facing domestic abuse or potential disease exposure to seek immediate medical help, calling on support systems to handle victims with care.