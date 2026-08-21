News

Home » News

Man accused of intentionally infecting girlfriend with HIV released on R2 000 bail

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Junior Journalist

3 minute read

21 August 2026

02:45 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Tears Foundation says people living with HIV should not be stigmatised, noting that the allegations in this case centre on the alleged deception and intentional harm, rather than HIV status itself.

Out on R2000 bail after intentionally infecting girlfriend with HIV

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A 47-year-old Boschkop man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly misleading his girlfriend into believing he was HIV-negative and intentionally infecting her during their eight-month relationship.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has now granted the accused R2 000 bail after state prosecutors decided not to oppose his release, confirming that authorities do not consider him a flight risk.

The court ruled that releasing the man served the interests of justice.

Discovered medication triggers police report

Trouble escalated on 26 June, when the 38-year-old complainant discovered antiretroviral (ARV) medication hidden inside her partner’s bag.

When confronted, the accused allegedly disclosed his HIV-positive status and admitted to intentionally transmitting HIV to her, allegedly to prevent her from starting a relationship with anyone else.

The couple had been in a relationship since October 2025.

Following the alleged confession, the complainant underwent testing at a medical facility on 25 July, where healthcare staff confirmed that she had tested positive for HIV.

She reported the situation to law enforcement officials the following day, leading to the accused’s immediate arrest at their shared residence.

Case set for regional court transfer

Legal proceedings will resume shortly as the judicial system prepares to move the case to a higher court.

“The matter was postponed to 27 August 2026 for the determination of a regional court date,” stated National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana on Friday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rights advocacy organisation Tears Foundation weighed in on the case, warning that deliberate trickery and health risks in a relationship represent severe emotional and physical abuse.

The group emphasised that domestic violence can involve control, deception and taking away a partner’s ability to make informed and safe choices about their own body, not just physical violence. Tears Foundation also stressed that people living with HIV should not be stigmatised, noting that the allegations in this case centre on the alleged deception and intentional harm, rather than HIV status itself.

The foundation urged anyone facing domestic abuse or potential disease exposure to seek immediate medical help, calling on support systems to handle victims with care.

Read more on these topics

abuse Court Crime HIV National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Pretoria Magistrate's Court
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Chikane pulls out of Joburg mayoral candidate race, say sources
News NPA drops charges against Khumalo and other Crime Intelligence officials [VIDEOS]
News SA, Zimbabwe agree on framework to transfer prisoners between countries
Politics ‘Innocent until found guilty’: Will DA fire its councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni?
Rugby Boks vs All Blacks: The battle for supremacy continues

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News