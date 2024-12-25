Man arrested after wildfire breaks out in Hermanus

A Christmas Day wildfire in Hermanus, Western Cape, led to the arrest of a suspect, authorities have confirmed.

Firefighters from the Overberg District Municipality (ODM) were deployed to combat the blaze, which ignited in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 December.

In a statement released at 5.00am, the municipality described the fire as “out-of-control” and visible above Mount Pleasant.

It was advancing towards the Preekstoel Water Treatment Plant located below Rotary Way in Hermanus.

By 7am, the municipality reported that aerial resources had been called to support firefighting efforts.

Crews from the Overstrand Municipality, Overberg District Municipality Fire Services, and the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association joined forces to tackle the mountain blaze, which remained uncontained at the time.

However, significant progress had been made by 9am.

The municipality confirmed that firefighters, supported by two helicopters, successfully confined the fire within the Fernkloof Nature Reserve near Rotary Way.

“Fire suppression and mop-up operations will continue throughout the day,” the municipality stated.

“Provincial Disaster Management Centre [PDMC], Working on Fire [WOF], NCC, and Overberg District Municipality are assisting Overstrand Fire Services. Donations to support the firefighters are greatly appreciated.”

An unidentified man was arrested in connection with starting the fire.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the suspect or the circumstances leading to the arrest.

Deadly season for South Africa

The 2024 wildfire season has been one of South Africa’s deadliest, with 2 750 fire fighting teams deployed and over 30 lives lost, according to WOF.

“While the total area burned — 3,997,732 hectares — remained below historical averages, the rising intensity and frequency of these fires continue to challenge firefighting resources,” said WOF managing director Trevor Abrahams in a statement earlier this month.

Abrahams emphasised the widespread devastation, noting that Mpumalanga, the hardest-hit province, experienced significant structural damages, further exacerbating its disaster status.

“This season, South Africa not only lost lives but also livelihoods, with thousands displaced, over 2,051 livestock destroyed, and critical infrastructure damaged,” he said.

“These numbers reflect more than just statistics; they represent human lives, families, and futures disrupted by a crisis we are not yet fully equipped to confront.”

He also revealed that 34 people, including firefighters, have perished due to wildfires.

“The physical and mental toll on our firefighters this season has been immense. These men and women worked long hours in extreme conditions — facing intense heat, dense smoke, and the constant pressure to save lives.”