One killed, 12 injured after bakkie loses control and ejects passengers in KZN

Paramedics arrived on scene to find 'total chaos.'

One person has been killed and twelve others injured in an accident involving two vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred on the N3 Durban-bound near Camperdown off-ramp just outside of Pietermaritzburg at about 1:30pm on Sunday.

‘Total chaos’

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamiesson said medics arrived on scene to find “total chaos.”

“They found that a bakkie with passengers and a vehicle had collided before the bakkie lost control and rolled, ejecting the passengers onto the national highway. Immediately, more ambulances were requested due to the multiple casualty scene.

“The driver of the bakkie, a male in his forties, had sustained major injuries, and whilst advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise him on the scene, he went into cardiac arrest, and despite full resuscitation efforts, he passed away on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Injured

Jamieson said a further 12 people were transported to various government hospitals for the care they required.

“ALS Paramedics had to send ambulances from as far as Durban Central to assist at the scene.”

Jamieson said the events leading up to the crash are unknown; however, Saps and RTI were in attendance for further investigations.

This is the second deadly crash in KZN.

Deadly crash

Last week, eleven people were killed during the crash on the R102, near Lotus Park in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Thursday morning.

Eight other people sustained critical injuries from the incident and were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

KZN Transport MEC Sibiniso Duma visited the scene on Thursday as the bodies of the passengers lay waiting to be collected.

Murder

Duma said the accident was a “painful moment” for the province.

He called for the drivers of the taxi and truck involved in the crash to be charged with multiple murders.

Roadworthiness

Duma revealed that the truck had worn-out tyres.

“It is illegal to be driving with worn tyres. The truck’s owners must face consequences for focusing solely on maximising profit and failing to ensure the truck’s roadworthiness.

“The PrDP for the taxi driver expired in 2023. The taxi was overloaded with between 17 and 18 passengers,” Duma said.

Witnesses say the truck jack-knifed, with at least one schoolchild killed in the accident.

