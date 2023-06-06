Mandla Mandela calls for Israel to be charged after Palestinian toddler shot by soldiers dies

By Faizel Patel

Mandla Mandela has called for “apartheid Israel” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be charged for state terrorism for the killing of 2-year-old Palestinian Muhammad Tamimi.

Tamimi, who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers, died from his wounds on Monday.

The toddler and his father, Haytham Tamimi, were hit by Israeli fire near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

Toddler shot

Middle East Eye reported the pair were in their parked car outside their home in Nabi Saleh village when they were targeted.

Haytham was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital in Ramallah, while Muhammad was seriously wounded in the head and evacuated to an Israeli hospital, where he remained on life support until he was pronounced dead.

The Israeli military admitted to shooting the toddler and his father, saying they mistook them for “Palestinian fighters.”

Brutality

The grandson of late president Nelson Mandela said the passing of Tamimi as a result of being shot by Israeli soldiers is “another act of brutality.”

“This has come to represent the daily atrocities perpetrated by apartheid Israel against innocent Palestinians. Those responsible must be charged with his murder and Netanyahu, his regime and those who act in consort with them have the blood of this innocent child on their hands.”

Netanyahu must be charged

Mandela said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu must be charged.

“We are appalled by this level of inhumanity and the ongoing crimes against humanity and call for immediate charges to be brought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Netanyahu.”

“Apartheid Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands and its continued expansion of illegal settlements in violation of international law is the cause of these acts of brutality, ethnic cleansing and systematic genocide,” Said Mandela.

Justice

Mandela has called for justice for Tamimi and all Palestinian children being “butchered by apartheid Israel.”

“His death brings the number of children brutally killed by apartheid Israel in 2023 alone to almost 40 and the number of Palestinians killed by apartheid Israel to nearly 200. It is inconceivable that the UN Convention on the Rights of Children carries zero weight for the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against humanity.

“We will not rest until the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice,” added Mandela.

Mandela has conveyed condolences to the Tamimi family and the Palestinian people on the passing of Muhammad.

