End of an orange era as Mango’s wings get final clip

Mango joins Comair, Fly Blue Crane and SA Express in going belly-up.

Grounded low-cost airline Mango may finally be wound down. This, after a potential buyer backed out of the deal and four years of business rescue amounted to naught. The carrier’s demise sees it join Comair, presently in liquidation, Fly Blue Crane and SA Express on the list of belly-upped airlines in the past decade. Only SAA survived business rescue.

Passengers who still hold tickets on the carrier will now join a long list of creditors and will approximately receive 11.48 cents to the rand according to business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono. The company will hopefully not be liquidated, as there are no assets left to disburse, he added. “There is only the cash in the bank account.”

The airline was launched in 2006 as a response by SAA to changing market conditions, the proliferation of low-cost carriers and the concomitant market share that it cost the flag carrier.

Mango: An airline of firsts

At one point Mango was the fastest growing domestic carrier.

Founding chief executive Nico Bezuidenhout said the airline’s demise was incredibly sad.

“Mango innovated, it led the pack in local aviation,” he said. “From being the first airline to launch an app, internet on board, retail through grocery stores; the list of achievements, and so too the list of budget airlines following in our footsteps, is long.”

Mango was also the first state-owned carrier to consistently post profits during its formative years.

In many ways the airline will be remembed not just as an airline, but as a cultural icon. It was the first airline to host live performances on board, launched the R1 sale campaigns in South Africa, led industry-wide aviation career days and won a host of awards.

Its striking orange livery and much copied circled heart emblem, campaigns and initiatives will leave an indelible mark on domestic aviation history.

“Mango was a family,” said Bezuidenhout, “until it wasn’t.”

ALSO READ: The rise and fall of South Africa’s airlines

Government blamed for Mango’s end

The failure of Mango has been largely the result of interference by the state, said Sono.

“This through the then Department of Public Enterprises and SAA, who prevented Mango from utilising the funding from the state towards resumption of operations, the result of which was the cancellation of Mango’s licences and permits. The ACS litigation and SAA’s delay in signing the shareholders agreement resulted in delays that ultimately forced the investor to pull out,” Sono said.

Aviation consultant Barry Parsons, also a founding member of Mango and long-time head of commercial, said that nobody could blame the investors for pulling out.

“Government was still well capable of further obstruction and behind the scenes meddling, so the transaction’s risks were likely unacceptable to any rational investor.”

Parsons was scathing about the entire business rescue period, but complimented Sono for his stamina and resilience against all odds.

“Government obstructed the sale process, with their full bag of ANC tricks: firstly, refusing to provide (PFMA) Section 54 approval to sell Mango; and then vigorously obstructing Sono’s challenge to this through the courts with Minister [Pravin] Gordhan going all the way to the Supreme Court of Appeal where the government, of course, lost. However, this all took time.”

Obstruction with purpose

He suggested that the obstructive behaviour by the state served a dual purpose.

“With Mango remaining grounded, triggering the 2023 cancellation of Mango’s operating licences by the (government controlled) air services licensing councils. With Mango having no aircraft, much of the value inherent in the transaction for a buyer was lost at that moment and in the meantime the market had also moved around Mango, and SAA, for that matter. FlySafair and Airlink were stronger, SA Express had disappeared and even if Mango could have been restarted, it was going to be a far tougher road to any reasonable market share or scale and let alone profitability, than in 2022.”

Bezuidenhout was philosophical about the end of Mango.

“No matter what, for the Mango family the spirit of what Mango was, what it meant to us all and the things we achieved, that lives on.”

ALSO READ: Mango sale to forge head despite Gordhan’s efforts

Former employees on Mango’s end

Kevin Morudo, former Mango marketing coordinator: My time at Mango as a marketing coordinator was nothing short of remarkable. The warmth and support I experienced from my colleagues made every day fulfilling and memorable. No company can ever match the unique and vibrant environment that Mango offered. My 11-year journey there will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will forever cherish the experiences and relationships I built.

Jordan Butler, former Mango captain: Mango will always hold a special place in my heart. It was the first airline where I was made captain. Leading the aircraft the first time, with amazing crew and friends, is something I will never forget. It was filled with exceptional friends and colleagues, which made it feel like a second family.

The passion and dedication that the staff worked with through Covid, with no salaries, is certainly a testament to the exceptional folk we got to share the skies with.

Nthabiseng Dube, former Mango cabin crew: One of the things that made the airline I worked for truly great was the sense of family among the crew. I remember one particularly challenging flight where delays had left passengers feeling frustrated. Our team came together seamlessly, checking in on each other, sharing small jokes to keep morale high, and going the extra mile for customers. By the end of the flight, the atmosphere on board had completely shifted, and several passengers personally thanked us for turning their experience around.

Another memory that stands out is how the company celebrated milestones. Whether it was a colleague’s retirement, a new aircraft joining the fleet, or even a holiday, leadership made sure employees felt appreciated. Those moments of recognition reminded me that I wasn’t just working for an airline – I was part of something bigger, a team that valued both its people and its passengers.

Marelize Labuschagne, former Mango CFO: Mango Airlines will always hold a special place in my heart, not only because of the work we did but because of the people who made up the airline. What made Mango truly unique was the culture – every employee, from the ground staff to the flight crew to the management teams, felt like part of one big extended family. At Mango, you never felt like just a number. We celebrated successes together, supported each other through challenges, and carried the spirit of unity into everything we did.

There was a sense of belonging and togetherness that is rare to find in a corporate environment. Everyone genuinely cared: about the passengers, about the brand, and most importantly, about one another. It was this family-like bond that gave Mango its heartbeat. It created an atmosphere of warmth, pride, and passion that passengers could feel the moment they engaged with us.

For me personally, Mango wasn’t just a workplace; it was a second home. The friendships, the laughter, and the shared purpose we experienced will always remain some of the most meaningful moments of my career.