At least 12 dead in a bus and truck collision in KZN

A truck and a bus collided near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal shortly before midnight on Monday night.

The scene of a collision between a truck and bus in KZN on 17 June. Picture: Supplied

Scores have been left dead and injured following a horrific late-night accident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The provincial department of roads and transport reported early this morning that a passenger bus and a truck had collided on the R34 near Vryheid

The incident occurred around midnight, with at least 32 people confirmed to have been taken to the hospital in the aftermath.

Death toll increases

Sadly, an additional 10 passengers were confirmed dead at the scene, and their remains have since been transported to the Vryheid mortuary.

As of 2am on Tuesday morning, authorities were still attending the scene, and by 5am, the office of KZN transport MEC Siboniso Duma confirmed two more passengers had succumbed to their injuries.

Among the injured are the two drivers, while six occupants of the bus escaped unharmed.

Early information from the scene suggests the passengers were attendees of a Youth Day political rally.

The truck reportedly struck the bus’ left front corner before ripping through the side of the passenger transporter.

“Based on the report from the road traffic inspectorate, after the head-on collision, the truck struck the side of the bus,” stated the MEC’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

“We are establishing facts around reports that the bus was transporting supporters of a political party,” Sibiya confirmed.

“We have agreed with the road traffic inspectorate team that we will work with the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the South African Police Service as part of a comprehensive investigation,” the MEC’s spokesperson concluded.

