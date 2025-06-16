Man in critical condition after being attacked by a pit bull

The man was attacked by the pit bull after collapsing.

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being attacked by a pit bull in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

Arrive Alive reported the man was attacked by the pit bull after collapsing around 7 pm.

An ambulance service responded swiftly to the scene.

“Paramedics provided advanced life support, stabilising the patient before transporting him to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care,” said Arrive Alive.

“The patient is currently listed in critical condition.

Woman and a toddler attacked

KwaZulu-Natal is not foreign to savage dog attacks. Almost a year ago, a 67-year-old woman and a toddler were attacked by a Rottweiler.

“IPSS Medical Rescue received a call to assist a lady and her grandchild after they had been attacked by a Rottweiler. On arrival of paramedics, the 67-year-old female and her three-year-old grandchild were found to have sustained critical injuries after being attacked by the dog.

“Both patients were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Rescue and transported to a nearby hospital under the care of an IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life Support paramedic,” said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick at the time.

