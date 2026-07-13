Maritime medical evacuation in Algoa Bay saves Filipino seafarer

The NSRI Gqeberha duty crew were activated after Transnet Port Control relayed an urgent call for medical assistance.

An early‑morning sea rescue unfolded off the coast of the Eastern Cape when the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) evacuated a critically ill Filipino seafarer from a bulk carrier anchored in Algoa Bay.

The incident occurred off the coast of Gqeberha on Sunday, 12 July at about 4:20am.

The NSRI said its Gqeberha duty crew were activated after Transnet Port Control relayed an urgent call for medical assistance.

‘Challenging conditions’

Station commander Mark Dawson said the 46‑year‑old crewman was reported to be in serious condition aboard the vessel, prompting a coordinated response involving NSRI, Gardmed ambulance services, and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

“In challenging conditions with the ship at anchor, our Maritime Extrication crew and a Gardmed paramedic boarded the vessel with medical and technical equipment. The patient was stabilised onboard before being secured into a Stokes basket stretcher.”

Extrication

Dawson said the intense operation required a high‑angle technical transfer to the NSRI rescue craft Bay Guardian, which rendezvoused with the ship eight nautical miles offshore.

“It was a complex extrication, but thanks to the cooperation of the ship’s medical team and our paramedic, the patient was safely transferred to our rescue base and then transported to the hospital in a serious but stable condition.”

Dawson said the evacuation was completed at 8:52am and commended the teamwork.

“The ship’s crew are to be applauded for their assistance. This was a textbook example of multiple agencies working seamlessly to save a life at sea.”

Hospitalisation

“The operation involved NSRI duty controllers, Telkom Maritime Radio Services, TNPA Port Health, Police Sea Borderline Control, Gardmed ambulance services, and shipping agents, all assisting MRCC in coordinating logistics,” Dawson said.

Dawson added that the seafarer is now receiving care in hospital, while NSRI praised the swift response that ensured a successful outcome in difficult offshore conditions.