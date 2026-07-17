Two women found guilty of defrauding widow in elaborate romance scam

The convicted pair formed part of a syndicate that manipulated a widow into transferring more than R500 000 through an online relationship.

The Gqeberha Regional Court in the Eastern Cape has found two women guilty of fraud and money laundering in an elaborate online romance scam.

Thina Mpuhlu, 45, and Thembeka Bendon, 50, were convicted of defrauding an unsuspecting 64-year-old widow of more than R500 000 between March and May 2014.

Victim lured into fake online relationship

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Mpuhlu and Bendon preyed on the mathematics teacher by orchestrating an online romance scam along with other people unknown to the state.

At the time, the teacher – who had been seeking companionship – met a supposed man who went by the name Mario Bertolini through a Facebook page titled Liefie.

Claiming to be 12 years younger than the widow, the man cultivated what appeared to be a genuine romantic relationship with her.

The NPA said between 25 March and 6 May 2014, he sent the complainant more than 2 300 text messages, gradually gaining her trust and convincing her that he intended to build a future with her.

The supposed Bertolini then manipulated the woman into making a series of substantial financial transfers.

“He claimed that he needed money to cover expenses relating to a family wedding in Italy, medical treatment for his daughter and an alleged debt owed to the South African Revenue Service,” NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Friday.

Money channelled through bank accounts

Tyali said despite repeated promises, “Bertolini” consistently avoided meeting the woman in person, resulting in her never meeting him.

Evidence before the court established that between 17 April and 5 May 2014, the widow transferred a total of R505 981 into bank accounts nominated by the syndicate.

The court heard that the funds were deposited into accounts held in Mpuhlu and Bendon’s names, and an account held by Lifestyle and Wellness Consulting (Pty) Ltd, of which Bendon is the sole director and authorised signatory.

“The state further proved that the funds were subsequently withdrawn in cash or used to purchase goods and services at various merchants in Cape Town and surrounding areas,” Tyali said.

“The accused knew, or ought reasonably to have known, that the money constituted the proceeds of unlawful activities. Their handling of the funds concealed and disguised the unlawful origin of the money, amounting to money laundering as contemplated in the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.”

Prosecution proves sophisticated fraud

Advocate Ulrike de Klerk, who led the prosecution, presented documentary, banking and electronic evidence that demonstrated the sophisticated nature of the scam, the fraudulent misrepresentations made to the complainant and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds through the accused’s bank accounts.

“The state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused knowingly participated in a syndicate that exploited the complainant’s trust for financial gain,” Tyali said.

The matter has been postponed to 31 August 2026 for sentencing.

Acting director of public prosecutions in the Eastern Cape advocate Samkelo Mtwana said the conviction served as a reminder that online romance scams are not victimless crimes.

“They inflict devastating financial losses while exploiting victims’ trust, emotions and vulnerability,” Mtwana said.

NPA warns against online romance scams

The NPA urged members of the public to exercise caution when developing relationships online.

Tyali said criminal syndicates often create false identities to establish emotional connections before exploiting victims financially.

He said warning signs include relationships that progress unusually quickly, individuals who appear “too perfect”, requests to move conversations from social media or dating platforms to private messaging applications, repeated excuses for avoiding in-person meetings or live video calls, and requests for financial assistance, banking details or investments, including cryptocurrency.