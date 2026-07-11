Suspect nabbed hours after fatal Zwide shooting leaves man dead

A murder docket has since been opened at Saps KwaZakhele.

Police in KwaZakhele arrested a 33-year-old man within hours of a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 52-year-old man in Zwide on Saturday afternoon, 11 July 2026.

Officers responded to a shooting complaint at a residence in 1st Avenue, Zwide, at around 13:30, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

On arrival, they found the victim’s body with fatal gunshot wounds, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Gantana said the search for the suspect began immediately afterwards, explaining, “Following up on information received, Saps members immediately launched a search for the suspect.”

Firearm and ammunition seized during arrest

The search led to the arrest of the 33-year-old suspect a short time later.

Gantana confirmed that officers recovered weapons on him during the arrest, stating that police found “an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in the suspect’s possession.”

A murder docket has since been opened at Saps KwaZakhele, and the suspect is expected to face charges of murder along with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Police investigations are ongoing,” Gantana said.

Provincial commissioner praises members’ response

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata, visited the crime scene and praised the officers involved for their quick work.

“The rapid response by our members demonstrates our unwavering commitment to bringing violent criminals to book,” he said.

Ncata went on to highlight the conduct of the team that carried out the arrest, adding, “I commend the KwaZakhele members for their professionalism, dedication, and teamwork in effecting this arrest within such a short space of time.”

He also stressed that police would keep targeting those who endanger community safety.

“We remain resolute in our fight against violent crime and will continue to pursue those who threaten the safety and security of our communities.”