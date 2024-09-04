Marshalltown fire victims: Why are the bodies still unclaimed?

Some of the fire victims are still waiting to be taken back to their home countries.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is demanding answers from the Gauteng provincial government about reports that bodies from a fire that killed 76 people were still in mortuaries in the city.

There have been media reports of some of the bodies from the Usindiso building Marshalltown fire being unclaimed.

DA shadow Member of the Executive Council for Human Settlements, Mervyn Cirota said the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng province should explain why the bodies of the victims were still not claimed.

No proper burial a year later

“The bodies of the victims of the Marshalltown fire that occurred a year ago are still at the state mortuaries due to the City of Johannesburg’s (COJ) inept handling of this disaster and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s government not doing enough to intervene and ensure dignified burial,” Cirota said.

Earlier this year, the national Department of Health made a call for citizens to come and claim around 2000 bodies that had been lying in state mortuaries.

Some of the bodies had been lying there since 2018.

Fire victims without aid

Cirota accused the provincial government of dealing with the fire disaster in a bad way, leaving some of the victims to fend for themselves.

“Some survivors are still detained at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, awaiting deportation. Others are homeless and enduring the most inhumane conditions,” he said.

“Only a cruel and irresponsible government would stand by as a calamity unfolds,” he added.

Hijacked buildings

Meanwhile, Cirota said his party has been calling for a clear policy from the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng province, which would address issues of homelessness and hijacked buildings.

Reports suggest that there are 188 hijacked buildings in the metro, with at least 14 of them belonging to the state and the rest being under private ownership.

“A lack of policy or direction in dealing with hijacked buildings is evident in the remarks of the City of Johannesburg’s new Mayor, Dada Morero, stating that the challenge of reclaiming hijacked buildings is “bigger” than initially imagined by officials,” he said.

Cirota said the Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD) should identify the Marshalltown fire victims and provide them with the necessary social services.

“The DA will also undertake an oversight inspection at the Lindela Repatriation Centre to evaluate the situation,” he said.

A commission of enquiry into the Usindiso fire found that the City of Johannesburg was liable for the tragedy and called on the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) to account.

The Citizen had reached out to the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Department of Social Development for comment.

This article will be updated when the comments are received.