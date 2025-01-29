Vaal Dam reaches 61.58% capacity: Water system stability key

The Vaal Dam has increased by 0.58 percentage points in a week.

As the Vaal Dam levels continue to climb the ladder, stability remains a key factor this week.

Heavy rainfall over recent weeks has continued to bolster South Africa’s water systems, with the latest updates indicating notable changes in dam levels across the country.

According to the latest data, the dam is currently at 61.58%, reflecting a steady increase from previous weeks.

It increased by 0.58 percentage points from the 61% last week.

Vaal Barrage

The inflow is 110.6 cubic metres per second (m³/s), while the outflow is measured at 16.8m³/s.

The Vaal Barrage, a vital infrastructure downstream of the Vaal Dam, also reported significant activity.

Further downstream, the Vaal Barrage level stands at 7.5 metres, with an outflow of 15.1m³/s. The water temperature has reached 23.2°C, highlighting the ongoing seasonal changes.

“The inflows continue to sustain the dam, and outflows are being managed accordingly,” said a water management official.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure stability in the system.”

Authorities continue monitoring the dam’s levels, which is essential for supplying water to Gauteng and surrounding regions.

Residents and businesses relying on the Vaal River system are urged to remain mindful of water consumption.

Grootdraai Dam

Meanwhile, Near Standerton, the Grootdraai Dam decreased by 2.67% from last week’s 105.17% to 102.5% capacity.

Recent data shows the inflow to the dam at 85m³/s, with outflows — primarily due to overflow — at 46m³/s.

Notably, no gates have been opened, indicating that water levels are being efficiently regulated.

According to the South African Weather Services’ (Saws) alerts for the past weekend, the Mpumalanga province had a 30% probability of isolated showers.

The Grootdraai Dam is a crucial resource for the country and its communities. It supplies water for agriculture and domestic use and preserves ecological systems.

