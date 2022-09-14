Mbalula to tackle violence in public transport industry

SAgovnews

Operators of public transport could lose their operating licences if they are found to have been party to extortion and racketeering activities, which are associated with violence in the industry.

“Serious attention is being given to amending conditions of all operating licences to explicitly provide for the suspension and withdrawal of operating licences in terms of Section 79(2)(b), where an operator is found to have been party to extortion and racketeering activities,“ Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said yesterday.

The provisions of Section 79(2) of the National Land Transport Act currently empower regulatory entities to withdraw or suspend operating licences under defined circumstances.

These include the holder or employee of the holder being convicted of an offence under the Act or under a law relating to motor vehicles, or the regulation of traffic or occupational safety or labour relations, or an offence due to fraud or dishonesty.

Speaking during a virtual appearance before the portfolio committee on tourism, Mbalula said the intermodal conflict has worsened in recent years and goes beyond long-distance bus operators.

Reported incidents include scholar transport, cross-border transport, commuter services and commercial contracts between employers and private operators.

“Extortion has become institutionalised in the public transport space, with the taxi industry being the main culprit. “This provides a perverse incentive for conflict and violence. These practices are not isolated to Western and Eastern Cape but widespread across all provinces,” said Mbalula.

ALSO READ: Mbalula plans meeting with irate taxi associations