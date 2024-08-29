Police minister calls for ‘justice without leniency’ for Limpopo women found dead in pigsty

The bodies of the victims were found in a badly decomposed state with some of their intestines exposed.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu said the arrest of the suspects involved in the death of two women whose decomposed bodies were found with gunshot wounds in a pigsty is a step towards justice for the victims and their families.

Maria Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu were shot two weeks ago and their decomposed bodies were thrown in a pigsty at a farm in Sebayeng, near Polokwane.

Multiple charges against accused

Zachariah Olivier (60), a farmer, and his two employees Adriaan De Wet (19), and William Musoro (45), a foreign national, were arrested after the discovery of the bodies.

They appeared in the Mankweng Magistrates Court last week facing charges of two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, defeating the ends of justice. Musoro, who is an illegal immigrant was also charged with contravention of the Immigration Act.

‘A step towards justice for the victims’

Mchunu’s spokesperson said he is deeply “appalled and outraged by the heinous crime”.

“The minister finds the actions of the individuals responsible for this brutal act utterly reprehensible, showing a complete disregard for human life.”

Mchunu said justice must take its course in the heinous crime.

“The arrest of these suspects is a step towards justice for the victims and their families. The horrific nature of this crime demands that justice be served without leniency. I strongly condemn these acts and hope that the court will recognise the gravity of this situation during the formal bail application.

“Granting bail to these suspects would undermine the severity of their alleged crimes and pose a threat to public safety. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims during this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to do everything in our power to support the ongoing investigation and bring closure to those affected by this tragedy,” Mchunu said.

The case has been postponed to 30 August 2024 for profiling and formal bail application with the accused remaining in custody.

