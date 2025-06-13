Mchunu unveils bold Saps restructure to tackle crime and corruption

Police minister detailed key enablers supporting the crime-fighting strategy, including boosting crime intelligence.

There will be a sweeping overhaul of the South African Police Service (Saps) human resources and operational divisions in a bid to intensify the fight against violent crime and corruption, says Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, calling the reform effort “a moment of renewal” for South Africa’s police force.

During a media briefing on Friday, Mchunu confirmed the restructuring of the Visible Policing division to enhance visibility and frontline service.

Two new policing divisions introduced

“We now introduce two separate divisions: Visible Policing and Operational Response Services,” he said.

The latter will be tasked with specialised operations, border security and national safety.

The Detective and Forensic Services division will also be split to improve efficiency.

“These structural changes are not just about form, they are about function,” Mchunu said.

“They will allow for clearer mandates, improved focus and more agile responses to complex crime challenges.”

Crime intelligence, technology and morale prioritised

The minister detailed key enablers supporting the crime-fighting strategy, including boosting crime intelligence, adopting advanced technology and improving detective capacity and forensic services.

“We realised that we needed to optimise how our personnel work and how they are motivated and incentivised,” Mchunu said.

The saps will also roll out the automation of five pilot police stations in partnership with Business Against Crime South Africa.

“We are also looking at how we can better integrate and optimise existing technologies to stay ahead of criminal syndicates,” he said.

5 500 recruits to join ranks

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola announced a major recruitment drive, with 5 500 new police trainees to be enlisted by the end of June.

“Training will commence early in 2026 and for the first time in our history, we’re introducing an online electronic recruitment system,” he said.

Masemola warned against scammers demanding bribes during recruitment. “Applying is free and no one should pay to secure a spot in the SAPS.”

Two fraudsters were recently arrested for trying just that.

He added that 5 500 recruits are in training and will be deployed in phases later this year.

“They’ll bolster our crime-fighting efforts at police stations and specialised units,” Masemola said.

Anti-corruption focus and promotion system

Mchunu confirmed 392 Saps members were dismissed last year for corruption.

“There is no tolerance for corruption within Saps and we repeat it today,” he said.

He also referenced the conviction of three KwaZulu-Natal police officers this week for soliciting bribes, calling it a “clear message” to others.

On internal morale, Mchunu promised a new promotions system to reward performance.

“The current backlog in promotions is being addressed,” he added.

Warning to the Taxi Industry

Responding to growing taxi-related violence, Mchunu issued a stern warning.

“We want to send a warning to the taxi industry, against their industry being sustained through blood and non-compliance.”

He also warned Saps members against entangling themselves in taxi affairs.

“The work ahead is hard,” Mchunu concluded, “but our commitment is clear – to transform policing, protect communities and ensure that every South African feels safe.”.

